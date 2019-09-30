What's the downside to trying to tackle climate change?
I posed this question on my Twitter account last week after I was watching lots of people name-calling the 16-year-old Greta Thunberg who spoke at the United Nations about climate change.
As I stated in my tweet, I can understand what politicians get out of being climate deniers — fat cash from the oil and gas lobby whose products are a main contributor to the problem and who have a lot to lose if we begin moving away from internal combustion using fossil fuels — but I'm perplexed by what does the average American gain from twisting, ignoring or flat out denying science?
Yes, maybe you'll have to stop revving the engine on your oversized pickup truck spurting plumes of black smoke into the air. But guess what, you should stop doing that anyway because 1) Your obnoxiously loud truck is annoying and 2) No one thinks you're cool. In fact, we think quite the opposite.
While a lot of times I snarkily post things in the hopes of getting a rise out of people, this was one question I was legitimately interested in. I, unfortunately, didn't get any useful insight.
What other people did ask was why did we run a guest opinion from the Steuben County Lakes Advisory Board member Dr. Ken Bisson. In our Sept. 26 edition, his piece, "Friday's callow strike for a 'perfect' climate" basically chastised young people for caring about this issue, an issue which he was casually dismissive of.
"Since our earth first obtained an atmosphere, the global climate has been changing. Someone has put the idea into the young minds of last week’s strikers that it is both possible and desirable to arrest earth’s ever-changing climate," Bisson wrote.
What he didn't write was that scientific measurements have shown a sharp and vast increase in carbon dioxide in the atmosphere since the time of the Industrial Revolution. Now, it could be merely a coincidence that concentrations of this greenhouse gas have been rising since the time human beings started aggressively burning fossil fuels to power our world, but you'd have to be pretty willfully ignorant to dismiss the correlation.
Basically. Dr. Bisson throws his hands up, with the conclusion that we can't affect the climate, despite mountains of evidence that humanity is doing just that over the last approximately 100 years, likely for the worse.
No personal offense to Dr. Bisson either, but his attitude is one you might expect from someone who self-reports examples from his 65 years of life. If the climate warms and causes serious problems, why should he care? He won't be living to suffer the consequences.
I mean, depending on how quickly changes manifest, at 33 years old, I might not even be alive to suffer the consequences of inaction. But it'd be pretty irresponsible of me to dismiss those trying to work on a problem that may impact their lives in ways they can't full comprehend until it's too late.
But all of that brings me back to my original question. If you choose to believe that climate change isn't real or, at least, that it's not a serious problem, what's the downside to enacting technological or policy changes that would potentially help anyway?
I remember a Facebook post I saw years ago of someone who was like, "President Obama wants an American where there's solar panels on every house and two electric cars in every garage!" That person was an anti-Obama-ist and presenting that like it was a horror movie. But what would really be the downside to that scenario?
I understand that transitioning to new energy or enacting climate-reducing measures may be inconvenient or may cost a little more in the short term. But no one is saying we need to completely overturn the entire world by tomorrow. There's still work to be done to make green technology as efficient and affordable as other energy sources.
Utility companies recognize that. At the dedication of the LaOtto solar field earlier this year, the head of Wabash Valley Power noted that renewable sources like wind and solar will be playing a larger role in energy production. Not the entire role, but a much more significant piece of it.
Even if you don't buy into cataclysmic projections that Earth will become a hothouse planet like Venus, causing global famine and weather pattern changes that will adversely affect millions, what's the harm in trying to make more environmentally conscious decisions?
We've done this before. When there was concern that ozone depletion could cause long-term negative health impacts from greater ultraviolet radiation hitting Earth, we addressed the problem by reducing or banning use of chemical compounds that were identified as causing the problem.
Unsurprisingly, since making those changes, ozone levels have been recovering since, with projections they'll return to previous levels by the latter 21st century.
Like the ozone hole scenario, even if you think climate change is an overblown calamity, there's little to lose and positive effects to gain from taking steps to reduce gas emissions and wean off dirty fuels.
But if you're wrong and the climate alarmists are right, there's the potential for significant negative impacts.
