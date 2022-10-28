Most young children have certain foods they like ... and that they don’t like. Surprisingly, one of the foods Addy, 4, doesn’t like is fruit. For a fun and healthy snack, her grandmother, Bonnie, sliced apples and put peanut butter and sprinkles on them. They did it as a craft project and Addy helped with the peanut butter and sprinkles. Bonnie was surprised when Addy said she didn’t like it. Bonnie said, “But you didn’t even take a bite.” Addy replied, “My tongue touched it!” — Bonnie Milton (grandmother of Addy) of Kendallville
+++
So much for the rainbow bridge: Lena, 4, was sad that her old, ailing dog, Millie, is probably going to be put to sleep. Coincidentally, she learned this during the same week that Queen Elizabeth II died. When she saw her Grandma Darilyn, Lena told her, “Grandma, Millie is going to be meeting the Queen.” — Lena is the daughter of Kari and Chad Rathke and granddaughter of Darilyn and RJ Ruse, all of Kendallville
+++
Archer, 5, and Lena, 4, were playing together on a pirate playset during a lake association picnic this summer. The playset was a pirate ship with a small room underneath, and a slide. It was a drizzly day, so the kids were inside for quite a while. On the way home, Grandma Lori asked Archer if he and Lena had fun. Archer confirmed that they had a really good time until “a scary pirate” showed up. Expecting a dramatic answer, Grandma Lori asked Archer what they did following the pirate’s arrival. Archer answered, “We made a pizza and ate it ALL!” (The lake association picnic was a fish fry/potluck and no pizza was served.) — Archer is the son of Paul and Sandy Jansen, Indianapolis, and grandson of Lori and Dr. Jerry Jansen, Kendallville; Lena is the daughter of Kari and Chad Rathke, Kendallville.
+++
Lori was watching her granddaughter, Evelyn, 7. She is the daughter of Dr. Janaya Jansen, a dentist, and William Bernard. They spent a wonderful two hours just talking about all kinds of random things, including the fact that she is finally getting in two new teeth to replace the front ones, which seem to have been gone forever. Evelyn told Lori that she is sure the tooth fairy is really her mother. She added that a classmate told her that she saw her own mother sneak into her older brother’s room and money was left behind. Evelyn told Lori that Dr. Janaya more or less confirmed it, and Evelyn finished by asking Lori,“ And how could a tiny tooth fairy really get into our house?” As the conversation went on, Evelyn assured Lori that Santa is real. She said that the mother of one of her friends took a picture of him when he was in their house. She said she has seen the picture and has drawn one of her own like it.
+++
Levi told his mother, “My new shoes are so comfy! They feel like a cat resting on a pile of pigs.” — Erin Raatz (mother of Levi) of Fort Wayne
+++
Thank you to everyone who shares photos and/or stories. When you share your stories and/or photos, you brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com; mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755, or go to funnykids.com to submit your story and read past stories. Please share this column with friends and family — I would love to hear from them, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.