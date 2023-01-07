As we begin another year, it is traditional to look into the future with hopes and predictions. Although I would love to be optimistic, many of us are at the phase of our lives when we are trying to maintain our footing on the slippery slope of aging.
It is almost universal that we want to prevent dementia. But what actually has evidence of benefit against that feared mental deterioration?
So far, the data on actual therapies for dementia have been disappointing.
Donepezil (Aricept), the most prescribed medication for the treatment of dementia has a number-needed-to treat (NNT) over 17, which means that 17 people need to take to drug for one of them to get the desired effect. It also causes frequent side effects.
Aducanumab (Aduhelm) was recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). But this is controversial since the clinical results were modest. Also, the price tag will be large, estimated at $30,000-$50,000/year.
It would be nice to decrease the likelihood of dementia with preventative measures instead of using drugs for treatment.
Although I have previously noted that many experts have condemned multivitamin supplements as simply the origin of expensive urine, there was some recent evidence of multivitamin benefit.
Researchers have studied the effect of cocoa extract and multivitamins on thinking ability in the COSMOS-Mind trial. In it, 2,262 people were enrolled, and over 90% completed at least one yearly assessment.
Cocoa extract had no impact on the general ability to think and remember (global cognition), but multivitamins did have a statistically significant positive effect on global cognition.
Vitamin E has been enthusiastically endorsed in the past as a treatment to prevent declining ability to think. However, the most recent literature review on vitamin E concluded there was no evidence for prevention of progression to dementia by the alpha-tocopherol form of vitamin E frequently given to people with mild cognitive impairment (MCI). Nor was there evidence that it improves brain function in people with MCI or dementia due to AD.
Exercise has been an important part of our advice to patients as something they can do to help prevent dementia. Researchers did a meta-analysis of almost 400 randomized controlled trials and observational studies to grade the evidence on different interventions. They gave exercise a grade B for evidence of benefit indicating fair (rather than good) research-based evidence of support.
A recent study on how much exercise is needed looked at 78,000 adults aged 40-79, with an average of 6.9 years of follow up. The results suggested that the best average step count was 9,826 steps and the minimal step count for benefit was 3,826 steps. But that really only accounts for one type of exercise and does not establish the difference between cause and correlation.
The other major modifiable factors to consider are problems with senses. Both vision loss and hearing loss have been associated with impairment in thinking.
A meta-analysis of 14 cohort studies addressing vision impairment and thinking ability involved more than 6 million individuals. The researchers concluded that vision impairment is associated with an increased risk of dementia in older adults.
Another meta-analysis of 36 studies addressing hearing loss and thinking ability reported that, among cross-sectional studies, a significant association was found for dementia.
A 25-year prospective, population-based study of patients with hearing loss revealed a difference in the rate of change in their Mini-Mental State Exam (MMSE) score over the 25-year follow-up between participants with hearing loss not using hearing aids matched with controls who did not have hearing loss. Those with hearing loss using a hearing aid had no difference in decline from controls.
Given the above information, several simple and safe interventions may help protect us from mental decline. These include taking a daily multivitamin, walking more than 4,000 steps a day, and optimizing vision and hearing.
These things might even make good additions to your New Year Resolutions, if you can remember them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.