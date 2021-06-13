KENDALLVILLE — A DeKalb County soccer coach’s arrest for child seduction charted for the second week, picking up thousands more views after it was originally posted to take the No. 1 most-read spot this week.
Landon Cochran, 26, of the 1400 block of Autumn Lane, Auburn, was arrested on the Level 5 felony charge Tuesday. The crime is alleged to have taken place from September 2019 through December 2020.
According to documents filed in DeKalb Superior Court I, Cochran had a professional relationship as a high school athletic coach with a child at least 16 but younger than 18. He is accused of exerting undue influence on the child because of his current or previous professional relationship with the child and using or exerting his professional relationship to engage in sexual intercourse or other sexual conduct.
The story had picked up some views after being posted on June 2, but wider circulation on social media outlets boosted its reach this past week.
Here are the Top 10 most-read stories from June 3-9 on kpcnews.com:
1) High school soccer coach accused of misconduct with student — 11,950 pageviews (14,028 total)
2) Garrett man accused of crimes against grandmother — 4,571 pageviews (5,099 total)
3) Reinoehl retires from Eastside after 41 years — 2,268 pageviews
4) Police arrest two at Baymont Inn — 1,564 pageviews (10,350 total)
5) Just how much water lies beneath northeast Indiana? — 1,416 pageviews
6) Firm interested in building $2.2 million shell building in Kendallville — 1,396 pageviews
7) Fremont featured in Gatorade commercial — 1,013 pageviews
8) Four sentenced in court hearings — 753 pageviews
9) New family physician joins Cameron Medical Group — 736 pageviews
10) 2021 valedictorians connect AHS and PHHS — 707 pageviews
Over on the KPC News Facebook page, posts about the soccer coach arrest, an informational meeting about vaccines with East Noble staff and plans for a shell building in Kendallville were the top posts of the week:
June 3: (Shared from The Star) The events allegedly occurred during a period between September 2019 and December 2020. DeKalb Central terminated the coach this spring when the allegations came to light — 6,071 people reached, 47 reactions, 30 shares, 54 comments
June 8: (Shared from The News Sun) One of the biggest points for students to get vaccinated: No more quarantines — 4,308 people reached, 29 reactions, four shares, 111 comments
June 4: (Shared from The News Sun) The proposed 75,000-square-foot building would become a commodity for site selectors and businesses looking to grow, as few buildings have the size and height requirements modern firms are looking for — 3,140 people reached, one reactions, one share
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages, posts about two Steuben County cousins who were Class of 2021 valedictorians, the DeKalb soccer coach arrest, and a vaccine informational session at East Noble were the top posts of the week:
June 4: (The Herald Republican) Two cousins, one from Angola High School and one from Prairie Heights High School, each came out on top of their graduating classes — 1,511 people reached, 434 reactions, 15 shares, 86 comments
June 3: (The Star) A Dekalb High School soccer coach was arrested on a felony charge of child seduction for events allegedly involving a teen female — 6,360 people reached, 97 reactions, 39 shares, 107 comments
June 8: (The News Sun) East Noble is planning to host a vaccine clinic at the middle school on June 28. Ahead of that, Noble County Public Health Nurse Anne Lowe shared information about the vaccines, benefits to students and parents and potential risks — 4,668 people reached, 43 reactions, six shares, 111 comments
