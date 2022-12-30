During our time in Portugal last month we met many lovely people, including Janice Scully, a poet and retired physician. She and her husband Bart Natoli live in New York State.
As I got to know her better, I asked Janice to share with me a little of her background.
Often, children are her chosen audience.
Janice grew up in a rural town called Sparrowbush, New York, with four siblings in an apartment over their family restaurant, Scully’s. Her mother was a nurse, but when her husband returned from World War ll and started a restaurant, Janice’s mother ran the kitchen and had five kids.
“She was a working mother who was always downstairs and easy to find,” Janice wrote in an email interview. “A nurse, a cook, and a seamstress; she could do most anything and I learned to love making things, too. I became a nurse like her, but soon, after working for a few years, went to med school, for the independence and challenge of it. I loved medical school and nursing had given me a helpful perspective.”
She met Bart Natoli in 1983, at the Syracuse VA Hospital the first week of their Internal Medicine internship. Three years later they married and Bart went on to study anesthesia. Janice was asked to work as an emergency physician in the hospital where they trained “and soon saw how an ER is like a restaurant! People come in and they are ‘waited’ on.”
During that time their two sons, Philip and Matthew, were born; she worked each pregnancy until delivery.
Parenthood thrust them unprepared into the challenge of balancing child care and working days, evenings and nights!
With no relatives in town, Janice felt alone in the midst of her male colleagues. Thinking she’d share her experience with other women doctors, she began writing, and wrote pages and pages about child care, marriage, and raising kids which she never shared.
Soon she began to write fiction, and as the children grew, she began reading children’s books and writing more and more for young people. She has published several non-fiction and fiction stories in kid’s magazines, including Highlights for Children, as well as essays and poems for adult audiences published in print and online. One was published in Medical Economics Magazine, entitled “At Your Service” comparing the ER with her experience in a restaurant.
Eventually, she quit her 20-year career in medicine and earned an MFA in Writing for Children at Vermont College. These days, she writes mostly poetry and a weekly blog called SALT CITY VERSE: Mostly Poetry for Children at janices cully.com.
She is working on a collection of poems about one day — morning till night — living upstairs in a restaurant, from a young child’s perspective.
“I’ve written poems about my parents, cooks, waiters and even from the point of view of some kitchen utensils. I’ve also been writing poems based on the letters my brother wrote home to my parents when he was in Vietnam in 1969. As most writers, I’ve learned to enjoy the process and not let rejection bother me. It’s difficult getting work published, it’s a long process, and the trick is to enjoy the process and learn from those you meet along the way.
“Author Catherine Bateson, who happens to be Margaret Mead’s daughter, wrote a book, ‘Composing a Life,’ about the lives of women being like a patchwork. There is no straight line from beginning to end as we put the pieces together. That resonates!”
After Bart retired, they planned to go to Spain for adventure and to maybe try out their Spanish. After the pandemic, when they planned their trip to Spain, they decided to see Portugal, too.
“We heard Portugal was beautiful, the food was delicious, the people were friendly. It was all true. But as much as I enjoy traveling and seeing how others live, I love being home more, and the falling snow outside my window today has made everything glisten. When I’m home, I can settle into a writing routine, and find time to read and sew.”
BEGINNING
Once, you didn’t know
how to read
but you
learned words
turned pages
one new word
led to another
soon you read
sentences
which led to reading
your first book
and the next
which is how it is.
At the beginning
is where everyone
in the world begins.
© Janice Scully 2022
SQUIRREL HIGH RISE
Fluffy round nests
of twigs and leaves
in the highest branches
of a tall tall tree,
hovering over
the hills and town —
like fancy
penthouse apartments.
Not one window,
none at all,
or an elevator
in the hall
and squirrels don’t pay
even the smallest fee
for a cozy apartment
in a high rise tree.
© Janice Scully 2022
