For years to come, people will remember Mother’s Day 2020. Many traditional ways of celebrating the occasion will not take place. One of the traditional staples of the day was taking mothers, grandmothers and great-grandmothers out to eat. This year that is almost impossible with most of the restaurants closed and there being a limitation on the number of people that can gather in one place.
The coronavirus has taken a heavy toll on those in nursing homes and the elderly. Mothers, grandmothers and great-grandmothers who were with us at the start of the year are no longer with us. In many cases there has not even been a traditional funeral. What has made their passing even more tragic is that their loved ones were not able to be with them during their last days in a nursing home or a hospital because of visitation restrictions.
The pandemic has placed a heavy burden upon the mothers of the world. How are mothers whose children received free meals at school to feed their children with the schools closed? How are the bills going to get paid with no money coming in? What about grown children? How are they dealing with the pandemic? There are so many things for mothers to worry about on Mother’s Day 2020.
In Matthew 23:37-39, we find Jesus’ lament over Jerusalem. In part He says: “How often have I desired to gather your children together as a hen gathers her brood under her wings, and you were not willing.” (Mat. 23:37b) This is one of the few instances in Scriptures where God is given female characteristics. In Hosea 12:8, God is described as a mother bear and in Deuteronomy 32:11, 12, as a mother eagle. Just as a mother hen wants to bring her brood close when trouble comes, so God wants to bring His people close in times of difficulty.
Jesus’ image of the mother hen is especially encouraging for Mother’s Day 2020. As all of us deal with the coronavirus pandemic in all of its manifestations and consequences, we have the assurance that God wants to bring us all close to give us shelter, protection, and His love. The prophet Isaiah says, “As a mother comforts her child, so I will comfort you; you shall be comforted in Jerusalem.” (Isaiah 66:13)
As all of us face an uncertain future this Mother’s Day, the one thing which we can all be assured is the faithfulness of God who cares for us like a mother hen cares for her brood, a mother bear for her cubs and a mother eagle for her fledglings. She who neither slumbers nor sleeps is closer than our breath to walk with us into a world that will be different than the one we knew just a few months ago.
It will be interesting to see all the creative ways people find to celebrate Mother’s Day this year. The internet offers all kinds of exciting possibilities. There is nothing that says residents of nursing homes, care facilities, or hospitals can not look out their windows. I wonder how many Zoom Mother’s Day celebrations there are going to be this year. I would think that the best gift that one might give their mother this year is helping her stay safe.
The same spirit and creativity that will help all of us celebrate Mother’s Day, will also see us through the difficult days ahead. With the guidance of the Holy Spirit and the support and cooperation of others, we will make it. We are all in this together. Each of us is a part of the solution. Mother’s Day is a reminder of the importance of sacrificial love in overcoming obstacles and threats. By each of us being willing to make our sacrifices to defeat the virus, we have the assurance, with God’s help, we will be victorious.
