Christmas cards to our daughter, son-in-law and their family in Chile went out in mid-November.
About a week later the rest of our international Christmas greetings were mailed to family, extended family and friends in Norway, Italy, France, Austria — and Bethlehem.
Sending a Christmas card to Bethlehem is a first for us. Our AFS YES exchange student, Midyan, 16, is a Palestinian from Bethlehem, and we wanted his family to receive our 2021 Christmas card with pictures of our children and grandchildren (on three continents) and Midyan on a hike with us on Noble Trails.
Midyan walked with me to the post office the Saturday morning I mailed the international Christmas cards. Would the post office wrap the card in plastic? he asked. I said I had never heard of them doing that.
He told me the card — addressed to “Bethlehem, West Bank, Israel” —would sit in Israel for a while — days or weeks — and then, in a large batch, be transported to Bethlehem. Had I known that, we would have mailed it sooner.
Instead of a street address — Midyan’s family lives across from Shepherds’ Fields — where the shepherds saw the angels — the envelope has his family’s phone number. In Bethlehem, the post office calls families when they have received mail and they go to pick it up.
Befitting a resident of Bethlehem, Midyan is intensely interested in Christmas — both here and in his hometown. Because of Midyan, we put up our tree the Saturday after Thanksgiving, the earliest ever for us. Midyan picked it out. He and Terry came home with one of our smaller trees, but as usual, perfect in our eyes.
During the same days that we were putting up and decorating our tree and arranging Nativity scenes (including some purchased in Bethlehem during our first and second visits, one a gift from Midyan and his family and one made by Terry’s parents, Ralph and Wilma) ... on those same days the people of Bethlehem were erecting the Christmas tree and Nativity in Manger Square.
Midyan has two older sisters and a younger brother. His father is in banking and his mother, who has a law degree, is a full-time homemaker. Although they are Muslim, Midyan goes to a Christian school, founded by evangelical Christians from the U.S. About 20% of the school’s students are Muslim. Midyan is the school’s first student to spend the school year in the U.S.
About a week after we put our tree up, Midyan’s father shared a photo of himself, his wife and their son in front of Bethlehem’s Christmas tree, and we shared with them a photo of Midyan and Terry in front of Kendallville’s community Christmas tree.
But there is so much more to this Bethlehem story. A few weeks after he arrived, we were talking about his home, school, family, etc. and Midyan mentioned that his great-grandfather on his mother’s side was the Bedouin shepherd who found the first Dead Sea Scrolls!
Midyan said Bedouin shepherds lived in very large tents — one family to a tent or sometimes two tents, one for males and one for females. They moved around, following their herds of sheep and goats, and they valued the “simple life.”
Terry and I were amazed and wanted to know all the details. Midyan said his great-grandfather Muhammed Hamad (known in Bedouin as Muhammed edh-Dhib) and his wife are still alive (he is in his 90s) but his great-grandfather no longer lives in a tent. Their home is in Bethlehem, a few minutes walk from the Church of the Nativity.
The story, as Midyan tells it, is that his great-grandfather discovered that one of his goats was missing; while searching, he found a cave that he thought the goat might have gone into. He threw some stones or a rock into the cave. Instead of hearing a goat moaning he heard a jar breaking. He got scared and ran away.
He came back with his cousin to search with him to see what broke — thinking they might find treasure — but they only found broken clay jars and the scrolls.
The boys were probably the first people to enter the cave in 2,000 years.
Midyan’s great-grandfather and his cousin could not read the scrolls but they knew “they were something special” so the boys gave them to their parents who gave them to a church in Bethlehem; eventually they were sold in Israel for a modest price.
During the years following the discovery in 1947, more scrolls have been found in other locations. Scholars are painstakingly piecing them together and studying the manuscripts which, among other things, contain the oldest known versions of the Old Testament. Scholars believe the manuscripts were hidden by people living in or near Qumran. They are often referred to as the greatest archaeological find of the 20th century.
Curiosity and courage compelled Midyan’s great-grandfather to descend into the Qumran cave.
Similar curiosity and courage — coupled with very hard work — were the keys to Midyan’s success in the competition for the YES scholarship that brought him here.
+++
East Noble’s other AFS exchange students this year are Jan of Germany, Abbas of Lebanon and Eldar of Kyrgyzstan, a recent arrival.
The Youth Exchange and Study (YES) scholarship, founded by the late senators Richard Lugar of Indiana and Ted Kennedy of Massachusetts, is also available to U.S. students wishing to study abroad. More information is online at yesprograms.org and afsusa.org.
Most exchange students arrive in August and leave in June.
