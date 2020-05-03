If the sports books ever reopen and if they’re taking bets on politics, put your money down on Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb getting re-elected to a second term.
Yes, the general election is not until November and a lot can happen, but running the political calculus right now, I don’t see any conceivable outcome where Holcomb doesn’t stay in the governor’s mansion another four years.
Case in point: Can the average Hoosier even name the Democratic candidate this year?
(It’s Dr. Woody Myers, by the way, a former Indiana Health Commissioner from 1985-1990 who also served as New York City Health Commissioner from 1990-91.)
No offense and no disrespect to Myers — the one candidate left after two more well-known Indiana Democratic legislators both decided not to challenge Holcomb — but there are a lot of factors stacked against him.
First, incumbent Holcomb enters the race with a built-in lead to start. Indiana is a red state and it’s shifted more rightward in recent years.
Holcomb, who had never been elected to office prior to 2016 and was serving as the lieutenant governor for Mike Pence — who there was worry would lose as he had become increasingly unpopular after actions like the RFRA debacle — beat Democrat John Gregg by six points.
Gregg, a well-known and folksy southern Hoosier, had come within three points of beating Pence in 2012. The more moderate Holcomb won by double the margin his boss did four years prior.
Indiana Republicans certainly got a “Trump bump” from the unorthodox president in 2016 and, while perhaps some have soured on four years of nonstop, all-caps tweeting from the White House, most Hoosiers are likely still riding the Trump train. That translates into an advantage from the get-go for Holcomb.
Earlier this election season, Indiana Democrats were promoting an attack line that Holcomb was a do-little governor, unknown even in his own state. They often cited a study that showed Holcomb’s name recognition was among the lowest of all governors in the U.S.
But since then, coronavirus happened.
And if you don’t know who Holcomb is by now, you’re obviously not paying attention to the daily news.
Between signing executive orders to place restrictions in hopes of preventing spread of coronavirus to hosting a daily 2:30 p.m. press conference from Indy, Holcomb — and most state governors across the nation — have come into the spotlight in ways they maybe never have before.
Despite a once-made, never-accurate, now-withdrawn claim that the White House has the sole power to reopen states and businesses, it’s governors like Holcomb who hold most of the cards in how their states are handling COVID-19.
And, if approval polls still hold any weight in society, Hoosiers generally think Holcomb is doing a good job.
Unlike other Republican governors around the nation, he was quick to respond to try to limit the damage. As Indiana now moves toward reopening, the approach he’s taking is slow, cautious and informed, unlike other GOP-led states drawing criticism for throwing the door open more broadly and more quickly.
And while Indiana adopted many restrictions, including a stay-at-home order that was in effect for more than a month, the rules weren’t as restrictive as say, northern neighbor Michigan, where people of many stripes have been lighting up Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Holcomb’s persona and approach through COVID-19 has been open, available, honest and, of course, folksy — from his original “hunker down Hoosiers” to his frequent analogies to basketball.
Yes, Indiana was subjected to a small-scale “liberate” protest from a smattering of disgruntled Hoosiers wanting the state reopened right then, but let’s face it, that’s not a majority and even if it was, that’s not a bloc that is of serious political concern.
A few weeks ago I got a call from a woman in Indianapolis who saw one of my stories and wanted to chat. What started out informational devolved into a rant at times. In her opinion, Holcomb was doing a terrible job and she was furious with him.
And yet, she flat out told me, “It’ll kill me but I’ll vote for him again because I’d never vote for a Democrat.”
Let’s face it, the “liberate” crowds are generally far to the right politically. Like that caller, they’d probably die before voting Democrat. So they’re little threat to his re-election chances. Either they’ll vote for him, vote Libertarian maybe or not vote at all — none of which really benefit the Democrat in the race.
And, lastly, ever since Indiana’s 1972 constitutional amendment to allow governors to serve up to two consecutive four-year terms, an incumbent governor has never lost. (Pence is the only governor to not serve two terms.)
So with a red-state advantage, an opponent with little name recognition, a huge boost in visibility due to COVID-19, an overall positive approval rating from his handling of coronavirus and little threat from those conservatives disgruntled by his stay-at-home orders and a historical streak for incumbents, all of it adds up to seem like a stone-cold lock.
Barring some massive but unlikely “blue wave” that comes out from northwest Indiana, Indianapolis and college towns in an effort to dethrone Trump (Indiana did go blue, barely, for Barack Obama’s first election in 2008) expect Holcomb to post Mitch Daniels-esque numbers in the mid- to high- 50% column and win re-election come November.
