KENDALLVILLE — News that the LaGrange County Health Department issued a shut down order to the Michiana Event Center in Shipshewana was the most-read story of the week on kpcnews.com.
The order that closed the large event venue was hand-delivered to representatives of the MEC on Jan. 8
At issue is that the MEC’s owners and managers have repeatedly refused to implement coronavirus protections as required by state order, such as limiting crowd sizes and requiring those guests wear face masks and observe social distancing at events, the health department’s attorney said.
LaGrange County Health Officer Dr. Tony Pechin sent MEC CEO Dennis Fry two letters in December explaining observed violations at the MEC, reminding Fry of the crowd limits imposed on businesses by the state during the surge of new coronavirus infections in the area.
The emergency order prohibits the MEC from resuming operations until it complies with applicable laws and orders, and receives written authorization to reopen from the LaGrange County Health Department.
The story was read more than 8,600 times on kpcnews.com and generated a lot of buzz on social media both for and against the closure. Other regional and state news outlets covered the closure following KPC Media Group breaking the story.
These were the Top 10 most-read stories on kpcnews.com from Jan. 7-13:
1) LaGrange County Health Department orders Michiana Event Center to close due to COVID-19 violations — 8,671 pageviews
2) Youths were being pulled off of swim platform when one disappeared then drowned — 7,358 pageviews (10,104 total)
3) Wife man charged with her rape begs for his freedom — 3,173 pageviews (7,272 total)
4) Commissioner Larry Miller dies — 2,519 pageviews
5) Woman who left children in hot vehicle sentenced — 1,351 pageviews (5,359 total)
6) State police warn of telephone scam — 1,258 pageviews
7) Vaccine clinic opens in Noble County — 1,185 pageviews
8) State: Oldest Hoosiers next up for vaccines — 1,003 pageviews (1,317 total)
9) County preparing to give first local COVID shots — 959 pageviews
10) Man charged with using fake money to buy car — 921 pageviews
Over on the KPC News Facebook page, the MEC closure, an unusual and complicated rape case and political arguments over a second impeachment attempt boosted three posts this past week:
Jan. 8: (Shared from The News Sun) The LaGrange County Health Department has ordered the Michiana Event Center in Shipshewana to close, citing repeated violations of public health orders and failure to comply after multiple notices were given — 8,352 people reached, 133 reactions, 68 shares, 126 comments
Jan. 10: It’s complicated: Prosecutors charged Dallas Julow with rape after police were notified after his wife, Angel, had a miscarriage. Angel wants her husband out of jail, but because she had a mental disability, prosecutors allege she can’t legally consent to sexual activity — 5,895 pageviews, 50 reactions, 24 shares, 67 comments
Jan. 13: Rep. Jim Banks indicated he’ll vote against impeachment. Banks voted against the first impeachment attempt in 2020. Last week, Banks voted to reject election certification for some states, one of more than 100 House Republicans who did so — 5,777 people reached, 233 reactions, 14 shares, 169 comments
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages, vaccine distribution in Steuben County, a multi-county police chase that ran through DeKalb County and the MEC closure were the top posts of the week:
Jan. 8: (The Herald Republican) People are anxious about receiving COVID-19 inoculations — 3,324 people reached, 10 reactions, five shares, two comments
Jan. 12: (The Star) BREAKING: Multiple law enforcement agencies have been involved in a vehicle pursuit that just terminated on Tonkel Road in Allen County, according to police scanner traffic. The pursuit crossed multiple counties and through several streets in Auburn before continuing south into DeKalb and Allen counties — 1,247 people reached, 45 reactions, 14 shares, 24 comments
Jan. 8: (The News Sun) After failing to abide by mask requirements, gathering size limitations and social distancing guidelines after multiple notices, the LaGrange County Health Department has shut down the Michiana Event Center — 9,336 people reached, 306 reactions, 109 shares, 325 comments
