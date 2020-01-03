I am reading through the Bible this year.
I have done it before. Last year I read the Old Testament once and the New Testament three times. That was a lot of reading. So this year, I am doing just the Old and New Testament. I read two to four chapters of the Old Testament daily and one or two in the New Testament. You can find reading plans at biblestudytools.com/bible-reading-plan. They have lots of options so you will be able to find something that works for you and suits how you read. There is also nothing wrong with a slow, methodical studying of the Bible. You can pick a chapter and just read a few verses every day.
I have started with Genesis and the Gospel of Matthew. In the first chapter of Matthew, it addresses the genealogy of Jesus. Many times I would skim through this, to be honest. This year I took my time. The genealogy is broken into three sections. It begins with Abraham. Abraham is connected to the Lord in so many ways.
To ponder on this for a moment, a barren woman in her older years is not only able to have children, but her family lineage also stretches to include the Messiah! My mind is blown. I pray that long after I am gone, I leave a legacy of Christ-followers. That the children I raise, who might raise children of their own, to raise children of their own will love the Lord is my heart’s desire. I imagine Sarah and I had dreams for our children in common.
Some names stand out to me in the first section. I read Rahab, Boaz and Ruth. A big standout is that there are only three women mentioned in the genealogy or even listed. They are Rahab, Ruth and Mary (an essential person in the lineage).
Rahab is debated. Was she an innkeeper, or did she provide unmentionable services? Whatever her occupation or lifestyle, she helped to save God’s people! She protected the spies and helped Joshua claim Jericho.
Ruth was someone who had little to no hope after her husband died. The Lord provided another mate for her and children, which were the treasure of the time!
The next section begins with King David. David was known as a man after God’s own heart. That gets me thinking about what we put on the markers in cemeteries. Bear with me for a moment as I know this is not something we speak on normally. We put a loving spouse, father, mother and more, which are all lovely. What would it look like if we also had: relentless pursuer of God; loved the Lord with all her heart, soul, and mind and her family. In the crazy times, we live in unrelenting, pursuing the Lord is a must!
The last section leads us to Jesus by Mary and Joseph. Joseph never speaks, but his actions do in the Gospels. Our actions speak, as well. What will your efforts be for 2020? Make a fresh start of loving radically as Jesus did and does!
