KENDALLVILLE — A story about a truck driver who followed bad GPS instructions and ended up driving over and crushing a pedestrian trail bridge was the top story this week.
A truck driver found that out on Wednesday morning, following some erroneous directions that caused him to leave S.R. 127 and drive onto a pedestrian bridge that’s part of the Steuben County Multipurpose Trail.
The tanker truck owned by Aulick Chemical Solutions, Nicholasville, Kentucky, ended up crushing the bridge and falling through to a wetland area underneath at 9:33 a.m. Wednesday.
“He was following his GPS and that’s the way it took him,” Sheriff R.J. Robinson said.
The bridge is relatively new. It was dedicated in October 2019.
The odd news story generated a lot of social media activity and picked up nearly 5,000 pageviews in 24 hours online.
Here are the Top 10 most-read stories on kpcnews.com from Nov. 11-17:
1) Recalculating: Truck driver crushes pedestrian bridge after following GPS — 4,835 pageviews
2) Diericx makes preliminary court appearance — 3,218 pageviews
3) I&M Power offers winter heating advice — 1,541 pageviews
4) Neiel Kuhn (obituary) — 1,347 pageviews
5) Fort Wayne man escapes major injury after crash — 1,129 pageviews
6) Man pronounced dead in Ligonier vehicle accident — 1,064 pageviews
7) Auburn firefighters battle house fire — 985 pageviews
8) Residents against solar worry about changing character of rural Noble County — 950 pageviews
9) Hornets lose opener amidst adversity — 783 pageviews (1,222 total)
10) Garrett man accused of child molesting — 748 pageviews
Over on the KPC News Facebook page, posts about the GPS truck accident, new technology helping enforce parking rules in downtown Auburn and a fiery truck crash were the top posts of the week.
Nov. 17: (Shared from The Herald Republican) The truck turned onto a pedestrian path and then drove onto and crushed a wooden walking bridge — 7,506 people reached, 72 reactions, 36 shares, 43 comments
Nov. 12: (Shared from The Star) New technology helps to enforce parking issues in downtown Auburn — 5,872 people reached, five reactions, 10 shares, 16 comments
Nov. 15: (Shared from The Star) A Fort Wayne man escaped his vehicle Monday morning before it caught fire after it left the roadway and traveled down an embankment coming to rest on the railroad tracks below — 5,743 people reached, 30 reactions,. 17 shares, seven comments
On the individual newspaper pages, the GPS crash, a fiery truck crash and a story hearing from people against solar development were the top stories of the week.
Nov. 17: (The Herald Republican) GPS instructions aren’t always 100%... — 11,542 people reached, 297 reactions, 134 shares, 187 comments
Nov. 15: (The Star) Icy road conditions on I-69 led to this fiery crash Monday morning. The driver escaped the vehicle before it caught fire — 6,564 people reached, 45 reactions, 24 shares, 15 comments
Nov. 15: (The News Sun) For the people who are lining up against potential large-scale solar projects, there’s one common theme: They moved to “the country” for its rural vistas and don’t want to see wide-open spaces eroded by development — 5,451 people reached, 23 reactions, six shares, four comments
