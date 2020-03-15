A few days ago, my life was changed significantly when the county for which I serve as Health Officer was found to contain a person diagnosed with the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. That fact seemed to consume nearly all my waking hours and even invaded my dreams.
The oddest thing about the situation seemed to be that the single most important piece of advice we could give to help everyone be safe from COVID-19 was this: Wash your hands.
Handwashing with soap and water is a far more powerful weapon against germs than you might realize.
You are not just physically removing debris from your hands. The soap can actually break apart the offending agents.
Coronaviruses, like COVID-19, are encased in a lipid envelope, which is basically a layer of fat. Soap can break that fat apart and make the virus unable to infect you.
Not only that, soap makes skin slippery so that with enough rubbing, you can pry germs off and rinse them down the drain.
However, most people may not be doing it right.
In a 2013 study, observers discreetly watched more than 3,700 people wash their hands. They found that only about 5% of them followed all the rules. About one in four people just wet their hands without using soap, a move that researchers call the “splash and dash.” About one in 10 did not wash at all after a trip to the restroom. But the most common shortcoming was time. Only 5% spent more than 15 seconds washing, rubbing, and rinsing their hands.
So, here is how it should go.
First, turn on the water. It does not matter if it is hot or cold.
Second, lather up. The soap helps germs slip off your skin as you rub your hands together.
If you have control of the soap you are using, you should pick a liquid or gel over foaming pump soap. A 2017 study that compared liquid and foam soaps from the same brand found that washing with foam did not significantly reduce bacteria on the hands of people who were in the study, while washing with a liquid soap did.
But that single study was small, and the participants only washed for six seconds (about the average time most of us spend washing our hands), which is way less than the recommended 20 seconds. Still, the results may make sense because foam washes off more quickly than gel soap.
So, people tend to wash their hands for a shorter duration with the foam soap.
Numerous studies have found that bacteria can stay on a bar of soap that stays wet because it gets used frequently. But fortunately, studies that have looked to see whether that is a problem show that the bacteria do not seem to transfer to the next user. However, if your bar looks slimy, rinse it off before you lather your hands, and try to store it so it will dry out between uses.
If you are in a public bathroom, and there is no soap, just rubbing your hands together under the water does do some good. A 2011 study found that washing with water alone reduced bacteria on hands to about a quarter of their prewash state. However, washing with soap and water brought bacterial counts down to about 8% of where they were before washing.
The bottom line is that doing something is better than nothing.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say you should scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds. As you have probably heard, that is about the time it takes to sing “Happy Birthday to You” twice.
Pay attention to places on your hands you might not always think about, like the backs of your hands and around your fingernails.
Finally, dry your hands. Rubbing your hands with a paper towel removes even more germs than just washing alone. Dry hands are also less likely to spread contamination than wet hands.
The CDC encourages us to wash our hands whenever they are dirty and as follows:
• Before, during and after food preparation
• Before eating
• Before and after tending to someone who is sick
• Before and after treating a cut or other wound
• After going to the bathroom
• After changing diapers or helping a child in the bathroom
• After blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing
• After touching an animal or touching pet food or pet waste
• After touching garbage
If you cannot wash, hand sanitizer is better than nothing. Lipid membrane viruses like coronaviruses are killed by hand sanitizer with at least 62% alcohol. Oddly, 70% alcohol works better than 90% alcohol.
Make sure to use enough so that it covers all the surfaces on your hands. Rub it in until your hands feel dry, which should take about 20 seconds.
I wish I could tell you that proper handwashing will prevent you from getting the COVID-19 coronavirus, but that would be a lie. However, it might help to slow down the spread of the disease which has now been declared a global pandemic.
