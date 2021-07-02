DEAR AMOR: I was told that some garden critters do not like mints. Will you please enlighten me about the effectiveness of planting mint in the garden as a deterrent to rabbits? Another thing is that I heard mints are highly invasive. Would it spread outside my garden boundary and into my lawn instead? What other uses from this plant I could take advantage of? — Laila
DEAR LAILA: I was told the same thing many years ago —that mints are a rabbit deterrent. Back then, my unfenced garden had become a rabbit’s favorite go-to buffet. As a young, inexperienced gardener and greatly bothered by this unwanted invasion, I planted mints in different locations in my rather large garden.
As my cherished vegetable garden flourished wonderfully among mints here and there, towards the summer months, surprisingly, it also became a nursery for charming tiny bunnies playing hide-and-seek with me. That was my experience. So, I resorted to investing in fencing.
Mints are a valuable herb and are used for culinary, medicine, and pesticide purposes. They are available in fancy flavors such as chocolate mint, ginger mint, apple mint, pineapple mint, orange mint, peppermint, spearmint and many others.
However, the most common commercialized mint flavors that people are familiar with are peppermint and spearmint. In home gardens, these mints are an extremely hardy, but invasive and weedy, perennial herb. It is best to plant them in containers to prevent their spreading capability. Underground rhizomes will grow vigorously, taking over areas outside of the intended location.
A wayward mint creeping into the yard may be mowed off. The newly-mown mint will fill the air with fragrance that some home owners will not mind at all. Of course, as tempting as it is, we just cannot replace our turf with mint as this plant is not a grass. It will not stay green all winter long, and it will grow from 1 to 3 feet tall.
For culinary purposes, harvest young mint leaves and sprigs as they are most aromatic in this stage. These very fragrant leaves can then be used for flavoring meat dishes, coconut milk stews, sauces, teas, shakes, beverages, syrups, jellies, puddings, pies, candies, ice cream and so many others.
Fresh mint can be stored safely for a week. Wrap leaves or young stems in a paper towel and put inside a plastic container, then refrigerate. Use within a week’s time.
Frozen mint can last for a longer period of time. The most effective, well-preserved flavorful frozen mint is to chop up aromatic young leaves and stems and place evenly in an ice cube tray. Add filtered water. When frozen, transfer into a freezer-safe container or freezer plastic bag and store for at least a year. Label and date so other members of the household will also know.
There are multiple air-drying methods that will work just the same. Spread out in a kitchen a strainer for a small batch or a wider, woven wire mesh if drying a lot. Provide air circulation underneath to help in its drying process. Place in a warm but shaded location to dry out gradually. Do not dry in direct summer heat.
Tying mint in a small bundle and hanging it upside down in a warm but shady location is another air-drying method to try. A tied-up bundle inside a big brown paper bag also works. Place the bag in an unheated location like the cool, dark basement of the house for at least two weeks. When dried, store dried leaves in a container with a lid that can seal tightly.
