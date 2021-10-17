The first number by the South Bend Symphony Orchestra for their first Masterworks Series on Sept. 25 and 26 was Starburst, by Jessie Montgomery, who was born on Manhattan’s Lower East Side in 1981. In her piece Montgomery has given musical expression to an astronomical starburst — the rapid formation of a large number of new stars in the galaxy. As the symphony was playing the piece I could imagine it being performed in conjunction with the reading of the first creation story in Genesis, especially verse three: “Then God said, ‘Let there be light’; and there was light.” It would be especially “hot” if the reading was done in Hebrew with English subtitles on a screen for the audience.
The second number for the evening, Concerto for Piano and String Orchestra, was both performed and written by Adam Neiman. Neiman gave a double meaning to what it meant when a performer owns the music. In commenting on the Concerto for the South Bend Tribune, Neiman said, “I got the idea for the very opening of the piece, which is strings by themselves that are triads — basically chords. I heard that first. Then I understood how the piano could complement that and comment on it. All of the motifs that come later, come from that.”
Acoustics is the branch of physics that deals with the study of mechanical waves in gases, liquids and solids including topics such as vibration, sound, ultra sound and infrasound. The field gives a scientific foundation for pitch, harmonics, harmony and scales. It helps us understand why some sounds are pleasing to the human ear while others are not. Buddhism would suggest that the goal of life is to be at one with all the rhythms and vibrations of the created world. We can also find evidence for this in the Old and New Testaments.
As the ancient Psalmist looked out at the world around him, he perceived what he saw as a grand symphony filled with song and joy. “Let the heavens be glad, let the earth rejoice; let the seas roar, and all that fills it; let the fields exult, and everything in it. Then shall all the trees of the forest sing for joy.” (Psalm 96:11-12) The Prophet Isaiah in describing the new Exodus says, “For you shall go out in joy, and be led back in peace; the mountains and the hills before you shall burst into song, and all the trees of the field shall clap their hands. (Isaiah 55:12)
When Diane and I settled into our seats for the concert on Sept. 25, most of the musicians were in place. Some were warming up. Some were getting in some last minute practice. Some were in conversation. Some were just waiting for the concert to begin. It was almost impossible to pick out any particular tune or melody among the disparate sounds. Rather than experiencing the dynamics of rapidly forming new stars, the noise sounded more like static. Without a common score and a leader the musicians were left adrift to do their own thing.
All of the noise came to a rapid stop with the entrance of the concert master. The orchestra was brought together as they all tuned to a common pitch. Then the concert master sat down and there was silence followed by applause with the entrance of music director Alastair Willis. Willis mounted the podium, brought the orchestra to order and began his directing of Starburst. All of the musicians now played as one. They were all on the same page and the result stirred the soul and raised the spirit.
We live in a world that is made up many disparate parts. The scientist helps to bring them together into comprehensive theories that help us to understand this marvelous world in which we live. These theories introduce the vibrations and rhythms of the world around us. Composers translate these theories into music that can stir the heart and soul. Theologians help us to see the hand of God in it all.
Albert Schweitzer was a medical doctor, a missionary, and an organist. He brought together science, music and faith. He said, “As we acquire more knowledge, things do not become more comprehensible, but more mysterious.” Our search for the meaning of life ultimately descends into the mysterious, where we discover the wonders and vibrations of nature that stir our very being.
