One of my friends told me that the best thing about being retired is the capability to take a nap whenever he feels like it.
While I think the best part of retirement is not needing to set an alarm to wake in the morning, some recent research suggests that afternoon napping by older adults is tied to better memory and improved language skills.
A randomized study of more than 2,000 elderly persons in China showed that those who engaged in afternoon napping that lasted less than two hours had significantly better scores on cognitive function (thinking) measures than those who did not nap.
Total scores as well as the orientation and language function scores on the Mini–Mental State Examination (MMSE) were significantly higher in the napping group, as were orientation scores on the Beijing version of the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA). Further tests also showed significant differences in language fluency and digit span (a test of remembering number sequences).
Previous studies that have examined napping and cognitive function have had conflicting results, with some showing positive outcomes and others suggesting the opposite. For the current study, the researchers sought to examine the association in a population where a “napping culture” is prevalent as it is in Chinese people.
The investigators analyzed data from a large national epidemiologic survey and included 2,214 participants aged 55 years or older. Of these, 1,534 (69.3%) reported that they were afternoon nappers. Napping was defined as participating in “periods of at least five consecutive minutes scored as sleep (inactivity) after lunch outside of the main sleep schedule.”
Participants also examined nap frequency and collected demographic data. The researchers found no significant differences between the nappers and the non-nappers with respect to gender, average age of about 70 years, years of education, and hours of night sleep (about 6.5 hours). There were also no significant differences between participants who smoked, drank alcohol, or who had high blood pressure or diabetes.
They excluded those with a history of mental illness or cognitive dysfunction (thinking disorder), blindness, deafness, or any other major physical condition.
In addition to the MMSE and the Beijing version of the MoCA, all participants were assessed using the Chinese version of the Neuropsychological Test Battery (NTB). A subgroup of 739 volunteers also underwent blood lipid testing including 428 nappers.
Since the results suggest that afternoon napping was related to better brain function in the Chinese ageing population, theories have been generated to explain this relationship.
The researchers note that the activity of inflammatory chemicals called cytokines can play an important role in sleep disorders. But napping is thought to be an evolved response to inflammation. They noted that those with higher levels of inflammation also nap more frequently.
We know that sleep is important for brain health, but the role of naps is still under debate since some previous studies have linked naps with a worsening in cognitive decline.
The current study limited naps to no more than two hours, whereas most previous studies included longer naps. So, it could be that these longer naps might be associated with worse outcomes.
Another important factor may be the context of the nap. For example, a nap might help make up for a poor night’s sleep.
We may not be able to generalize these findings to the U.S. population, especially since close to 70% of the Chinese participants reported taking some sort of nap, which may be high compared to the U.S. population.
That is why it is so important that this type of research should be repeated in different countries.
This is the type of study for which I would be happy to volunteer. In fact, I am thinking that a nap might be a good idea right now, especially if it might make me think and remember things better.
