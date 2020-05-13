“Kindness is the language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see.”
— Mark Twain
Mark Twain is a great author, known for writing books like “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and the sequel, “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”
As a 19{sup}th{/sup} century author, he encouraged many people to learn to read at a time when many people didn’t know how or have access to books. Reading Tom Sawyer at this time would be our equivalent to watching the latest “Star Wars” film.
His quote, “Kindness is the language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see,” is very powerful.
Everyone should read this quote daily and model their life around its core value. As a senior citizen, I have lived through a lot, and seen how America has evolved from when I was a 1950s kid.
I know that America had its issues back in the good old days, but we didn’t lock our doors in the neighborhood and we played softball with all the kids on our block.
In 2020, it is tough to watch the daily news. Every night there is a story of a church that was burned, or an episode of guns in our schools, or the treatment of immigrants, and the mistreatment of women in the workforce, or of a road rage incident where someone pulls out a gun.
The problem with history is that we never seem to learn from our past.
My grandfather came to America in 1905. Unless you are truly a Native American, all of us are the sons and daughters of immigrants. Now we are building walls.
Immigrants and diversity are the beauty of America. We all come from different backgrounds, religions, and we all have different life goals. We all get a chance to write our own story.
The dictionary defines, Neighborly as “someone who is welcoming, helpful, friendly, or kind.”
All Americans should be neighborly.
