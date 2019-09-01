Although we all know that we are what we eat, it also may be true that what we eat can create long term changes that will determine who we will become.
When they were young, my daughters absolutely adored crescent rolls and other pastries. They just could not get enough of them. But now, crescent rolls and other gluten-containing foods have become poison to them.
Although they have not been diagnosed with full blown celiac disease, there is no question in our minds that they develop relatively severe intestinal distress if they accidentally eat something containing gluten.
When people with celiac disease eat gluten (a protein found in wheat, rye and barley), their body develops an immune response that attacks the small intestine. These attacks lead to damage of the lining of the small intestine, such that nutrients cannot be absorbed properly into the body. Left untreated, celiac disease can lead to additional serious health problems.
Celiac disease runs in families. People with a first-degree relative with celiac disease (parent, child, sibling) have a one in 10 risk of developing celiac disease. It is estimated to affect one in 100 people worldwide. It is thought that two and one-half million Americans are undiagnosed.
With all of this in mind, I was very interested in findings from The Environmental Determinants of Diabetes in the Young (TEDDY) study group. They suggest that higher gluten intake during the first five years of life appears to be associated with an increased risk of celiac disease in genetically predisposed children.
Gluten consumption and certain HLA antigen genotypes contribute to celiac disease development, but it has remained unclear whether the amount of gluten consumed triggers celiac disease.
Researchers analyzed data from 6,605 genetically at-risk children in the TEDDY study group to evaluate for a link between gluten intake in the first five years of life and celiac disease autoimmunity. This was determined by positive tissue transglutaminase (tTG) autoantibodies in serum samples, or celiac disease diagnosed by a positive intestinal biopsy or, in the absence of a biopsy, an average tTG autoantibody level of 100 units or more.
Each gram per day increase in gluten consumption was associated with a 30% increased risk of celiac disease autoimmunity and a 50% increased risk of celiac disease by age 3.
Gluten consumption greater than two grams per day at 2 years of age was associated with a 49% higher risk of celiac disease autoimmunity and a 75% higher risk of celiac disease compared with gluten consumption of two grams per day or less.
The risk of celiac disease autoimmunity and celiac disease was highest among children homozygous for HLA DR3-DQ2 and those with Swedish residence, female gender and a family history of celiac disease.
The finding of a cut point at which gluten intake was associated with an increased risk is relevant for gluten feeding recommendations in at-risk children. This was especially surprising how much effect can occur with a small amount of gluten since two grams of gluten is approximately one slice of bread.
More studies are needed to confirm the findings. But this study shows that 7% of children with HLA-compatible genetics developed celiac disease during the study, with a peak incidence for celiac disease diagnosis between two and three years of age.
If other studies support the findings, genetic screening for HLA genotype might be useful in children to help guide early child feeding practices.
Future studies are also needed before a recommendation is made to change the current practice of gluten introduction into a child’s diet. A diet rich in whole grains, fiber, and fruits and vegetables is what is presently suggested.
However, the European Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Nutrition committee of nutrition already suggested limiting the amount of gluten during infancy based on available studies.
Although HLA testing is not universal, healthcare providers should track high-risk populations and to instruct the parents to limit their gluten intake during food introduction and later through infancy.
I would strongly recommend that anyone who has a near relative with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity should discuss this with their healthcare provider, especially those who are pregnant or who have small children.
