KENDALLVILLE — Charging information and details about a grisly murder in Fremont in July topped the most-read list on kpcnews.com this past week.
A Fremont man who was killed in July had been shot in the head then his limbs were broken with a piece of wood so the body could be stuffed into a chest, says information filed in court in the case.
Steve Restekmayer, 30, Coldwater, Michigan, was arrested and jailed on a charge of felony murder on Tuesday. He went before Magistrate James Burns for his initial hearing on Wednesday.
Restemayer allegedly killed 36-year-old Daniel J. Sheets of Fremont sometime after July 23. The murder allegedly took place in a garage adjacent to a residence located in the 5700 block of N. C.R. 675E in Fremont Township that caught fire on July 24. The garage was not involved in the fire.
Sheets’ body was found in the garage, court records said. It had been stuffed inside of a black chest or trunk that was then held shut with a ratchet strap.
Here are the Top 10 most-read stories from Dec. 16-22 on kpcnews.com:
1) Man murdered in July was packed up in a chest — 4,145 pageviews (5,187 total)
2) State police conducting death investigation in rural Shipshewana — 4,030 pageviews
3) Spencerville man accused on child abuse involving infant twins — 3,192 pageviews (7,460 total)
4) New owner takes over former bank at Main/Mitchell — 2,369 pageviews
5) Jerry Casselman and Judith Casselman (obituary) — 1,248 pageviews
6) Noble County Highway Department worker killed in accident — 1,195 pageviews (11,697 total)
7) Two transported after single-vehicle crash — 1,157 pageviews
8) Jerry Jones (obituary) — 842 pageviews
9) By the numbers: Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated — 840 pageviews (64,827 total)
10) Waterloo council takes issue with building's use, safety — 670 pageviews
Over on the KPC News Facebook page, news about historically low unemployment rates in Indiana, a death investigation in the Shipshewana area and a Noble County woman who helped with search and rescue efforts in Kentucky were the top posts of the week:
Dec. 20: Unemployment hasn't been this low in Indiana since Bush v. Gore — 9,830 people reached, 40 reactions, nine shares, 79 comments
Dec. 20: (Shared from The News Sun) A 36-year-old woman and 38-year-old man were found dead in the rural residence. Police haven't released any details yet about the manner of death or what might have transpired — 7,867 people reached, 59 reactions, 34 shares, five comments
Dec. 18: (Shared from The News Sun) Jan Harkner-Abbs trains search dogs from their puppy years. In Kentucky, her dogs Jin, who searches for survivors, and Rock, who searches for the deceased, prowled the wreckage in Kentucky — 6,927 people reached, 103 reactions, 27 shares, three comments
On the individual newspaper pages, recognition of four DeKalb High School juniors, the Shipshewana death investigation and information about a proposed vehicle registration tax increase in Noble County were top posts of the week:
Dec. 22: (The Star) Four DeKalb High School juniors recognized in new state program — 1,121 people reached, 270 reactions, two shares
Dec. 20: (The News Sun) BREAKING: State police are investigating an incident at a rural Shipshewana home where two people were found dead.ISP suspects the deaths may be the result of a domestic issue and don't believe at this time that anyone else was involved — 10,636 people reached, 129 reactions, 55 shares, 32 comments
Dec. 21: (The News Sun) The Noble County Council will open discussion in January about possibly raising the local vehicle registration fees again. Here's everything you need to know about the current tax level and what's on the table for discussion — 4,532 people reached, 78 reactions, 25 shares, 110 comments
