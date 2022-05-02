This Friday is National Provider Appreciation Day, a day to recognize the people who provide child care in the community.
Child care, as I've written about in spots in the past, is a critical piece of any area's workforce, but it's one that I think is often overlooked by both employers and economic developers.
That's a mistake, though, one that some organizations are working hard to try to correct.
Noble County launched its early childhood education coalition — now called Noble Thrive By 5 — within the last few years, one of those groups with a mission to not only work on making people aware of the importance of early childhood education to a child's development, but to work to try to foster more capacity, higher quality and stress the importance of child care to the economy.
When that organization was getting rolling and they were forming some startup committees, they sent out a press release that they were looking for volunteers to fill some boards. One of those boards was their marketing committee and, being in the business of media, I decided to offer my services to that group.
I don't live in Noble County, but as a father with a 3-year-old who is in full-time day care during the work week, I'm intimately familiar with both the benefits, pitfalls and challenges of child care.
Because, simply put, without daycare for Luke, my wife and I both couldn't work. Period.
The pandemic opened a lot of eyes to how critical of a service this is. My own company got a taste of it too as I suffered three two-week quarantine periods at home in late 2020 and early 2021 — once because my wife had COVID and exposed our entire family and twice because people came to daycare sick and exposed Luke's entire class, triggering a quarantine.
Since my wife's job is one that requires her to be physically present in her office, she avoided us and continued going to work. Me, having the flexibility to do this job from home on any given day with a few caveats (I obviously can't attend meetings in Noble County when I'm stuck at home due to the county's extreme lack of virtual attendance or live-streaming with the exception of Rome City) was the one who had to stay home.
This wasn't a situation like Luke feeling a little sick. COVID was one of those situations where you couldn't reasonably find alternative care in a pinch. "Hey, aged family member, can you come spend two weeks at my house watching my kid who might have COVID that is significantly more dangerous to someone your age?" Yeah, that pitch doesn't work well.
Even beyond COVID, there are still days when the impact of child care can be felt. If Luke wakes up sick with a fever, our center has a policy that he has to stay home for 48 hours after his symptoms subside in order to not infect more kids.
That's inconvenient but important, because I recognize my kid can have an impact on others, same as other kids can have an impact on me. Case in point, the two times when Luke was exposed to COVID at school because someone came in sick, the string of words I used at the recognition that I'd be stuck at home for another two weeks were far from appropriate for print.
So it's so important for me for that day care center to be available five days a week, where I can drop off Luke and know that he's having fun, learning and being kept safe. I can go to the office and work eight hours without having to worry about whether he's OK. I know and trust he is, because his providers are excellent and take good care of him.
But beyond the impact to me personally, child care has a much wider impact on the local workforce. Young children need supervision during the day and you can't give that if both parents are working.
"Well Steve, one parent can always stay home and watch them. That's better anyway, just like they did in the 50s!"
OK, sure, having a parent stay home is all fine and good. But how many people nowadays can realistically support a three-or-more member family on a single income? Full disclosure — I can't.
If either my wife or I stopped working, game over. There's no amount of budgeting or cost-cutting we would be able to do to reasonably afford home, child and the basic necessities to survive. Even with both of us working and earning a very much middle-class income, things remain tight.
And this is the part that I think employers repeatedly fail to recognize to their own peril. We hear complaints about a labor shortage and not being able to find workers.
How many people are sidelined because they can't work because they have to care for a child or children? Or, where they look at your job and the inconvenience and earnings don't make it worth the effort and labor to not stay home?
What if businesses thought about child care in the same way they think about health insurance, paid vacation or retirement plans, AKA an essential benefit any worker who doesn't want to be exploited would expect to receive from a full-time job?
How can employers provide not only the support but the flexibility for parents with young children to work?
I don't have an exact answer for that — that's one of the things groups like Noble Thrive By 5 is working on figuring out with the business community — but it's a timely and critical question to answer NOW as the Baby Boomers all slip into retirement and we're left with a workforce very different from the one of the last 40 years.
Child care is critical.
Because in the end, if employers force an ultimatum for parents to choose because work and their child, it doesn't take a genius to figure out which side is going to lose that battle every time.
