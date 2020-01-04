Gardening activities for 2020 are focused on making the most of what you have and creating spaces that are good for all involved — gardeners, local wildlife and the earth as a whole.
Take a look at what Garden Design has deemed their top trends to take part in for the 2020 growing season!
1. Gardening vertically
Owners and renters of small homes, condos and apartments are finding creative ways to incorporate green into their lives — no matter the size of their space. One of the best and easiest ways to add green to a small space is through vertical gardening. Vertical gardening is for anyone — whether you rent a small apartment with a windowsill or own an acre of land. Here are some simple vertical gardening ideas you can use to add green to your space: Mount a staghorn fern and hang it as a focal point; arrange wall planters in your kitchen for growing herbs or microgreens; use wrought iron flower pot rings to elevate planters on your porch or balcony; fill a few wall planters with trailing plants for a waterfall of greenery.
2. Turning to tech for houseplant help
Houseplants continue to get more and more popular as people recognize their mood-enhancing effects and contributions to decor. If you’d love to join the houseplant movement but need some help keeping your plant babies alive, you’re not alone!
Unsure if your light is right? There’s an app for that! With the Plant Light Meter, simply point your phone camera towards the light source to see how much light is available.
If you need help remembering to water (you’re not the only one!), give self-watering pots a try.
3. Composting for a more sustainable garden
Though sustainable gardening isn’t new, we are happy to see that it’s a movement that continues to gain traction. Over the last few years we’ve seen gardeners switching to natural methods of pest control and taking steps to support local pollinators. One more way to garden sustainably is through composting.
4. DIY-ing and repurposing
While making your own instead of buying prefabricated items has always been “in,” there has been a definite resurgence as awareness of the environmental impact of consumerism grows. Here are some of our favorite easy DIY garden ideas: a flower planter created out of a cracked birdbath; a hanging planter created out of a frame; a succulent container created out of a letter holder; a wall planter created out of a vintage wall sink.
5. Adding water for yourself and the birds
As Michigan-based landscape and garden designer Deborah Silver says, “The presence and sound of water in the garden is sparkly, restorative, refreshing and relaxing.” More and more gardeners are turning their gardens into retreats for relaxation, and including a fountain is part of the plan. Here are some of our favorite fountains. If a fountain isn’t your thing, consider adding a bird bath. Birds need clean water to bathe and drink, so placing a birdbath in your garden and cleaning the water regularly will make a huge difference for birds in your area.
6. Including plants that perform double duty
In the spirit of keeping things low-maintenance, adding plants that have more to offer than just good looks has become more common.
Scent: There’s nothing quite like walking through a beautiful garden and encountering plants with delightful fragrance — it’s a treat for the senses. Place plants with scents you love near spaces you hang out most in your garden, along pathways, or in spots where you get a light breeze — that way the wonderful smells can be enjoyed.
Food: Barbara Katz tells us that many of her clients are asking for blueberries, yezberries, thornless blackberries and raspberries. We like the sound of that — easy access to delicious fruit! “These shrubs are fairly carefree and great fun to grow,” says Katz.
Cooling effects: Do you have a south-facing room in your house that gets unbearably hot? Plants can help! By installing an expandable trellis on the wall directly outside of the room and planting a quick-growing vine such as passionflower at its base, the plant will eventually block the sun from heating the wall.
Mosquito repellent: If you have an issue with mosquitoes disturbing your time outdoors, take a look at mosquito-repellent plants. Plant them in or near the places where you spend the most time.
7. Bringing the foodie experience full-circle
Growing your own food is continuing to increase in popularity as people become more concerned than ever with what they eat and how it’s grown. And it’s no secret that the best way to be sure you are getting top-quality produce is to grow it yourself.
8. Immersing yourself in beauty
More and more people are realizing the restorative effects of being in nature. (In fact, did you know that some doctors are prescribing time outdoors to their patients as way to help with chronic disease and increase health and happiness?). Taking a trip to a botanical garden or arboretum is a great way to immerse yourself in the beauty of plants and take a time out from the stresses of the real world. Plus, when you visit local gardens, you’ll get lots of great ideas for plants to add to your own garden. If you’re looking for a garden to visit, check out our self-guided day trips for ideas!
