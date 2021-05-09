During my time as an emergency physician and health officer, I have participated in a lot of disaster drills that have included mock-ups of bus accidents, toxic gas exposures, industrial explosions and others. However, one that stands out in my memory involved a “victim” who told me that he had been informed to let me know that he had been around rabbits recently.
This piece of information was planted to suggest that the source of the “disaster” was tularemia. It took some time for me to figure that out since such an outbreak would not show up in the ER suddenly. Rather, it would more likely evolve as a slow series of sick people.
I was reminded of that drill when I received a recent notice that the Indiana Department of Health had learned that two rabbits found dead on private property near Middlebury had been diagnosed with tularemia.
They were not aware of any human cases of tularemia associated with this event. But they were asking clinicians to consider a diagnosis of tularemia in patients who have spent time in the Middlebury area since April 1, 2021, which made me concerned that it might be an April Fool joke. However, it was a real warning about this unusual disease.
Tularemia is a bacterial animal disease caused by Francisella tularensis that occurs sporadically in Indiana. F. tularensis is maintained in nature in small mammals such as rabbits and rodents and is transmitted in Indiana by the American dog tick (Dermacentor variabilis) and the Lone Star tick (Amblyomma americanum).
Tularemia can be transmitted to people by direct contact with infected animals, tick or deer fly bites, inhalation of aerosols generated by mowing or other soil disturbances, or ingestion of contaminated water. Tularemia is not spread directly from person to person.
The clinical presentation of tularemia varies depending on the routes by which the bacteria enter the body. All forms of tularemia start with high fever (up to 104 degrees) after a typical incubation period of three to five days, but it can take up to three weeks to show up. Other systemic signs and symptoms can include chills, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite, muscle aches, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain.
Signs and symptoms affecting specific body systems can include: localized enlarged lymph nodes with skin ulcers at the infection site; light sensitivity, watering, or inflammation of the eyes; swollen lymph nodes of the face or neck; severe throat pain; non-productive cough; chest pain or tightness; swollen nodes, fluid, or pneumonia appearance on chest X-ray; or any combination of the general symptoms.
All forms of tularemia can progress to pneumonia, meningitis or sepsis. Multiple abnormal laboratory findings may also be observed.
The tests to support a diagnosis of tularemia include culture isolation or detection of F. tularensis in a blood sample by direct fluorescent antibody assay or polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assay or a four-fold or greater change in serum antibody titer to F. tularensis antigen between the acute and later stages of the illness.
Injection or infusion therapy is recommended for the treatment of tularemia. Specific treatment guidance is available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Patients treated with appropriate antibiotics in the early stages of tularemia usually recover completely.
Although I do not think you will need much more than awareness that tularemia exists, the discovery of animals with the disease as close as Middlebury makes me pass this information along to you.
As for me, I know that finding a dead rabbit is more likely to be because the rabbit made the mistake of getting inside the fence in my backyard and tangling with our dog, who seems to be better at catching rabbits than she is at catching squirrels.
