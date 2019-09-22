Q. My husband and I have been in our home for 10 years and are thinking about remodeling our kitchen and master bathroom. We are both in or 70s and are in good health, but I’ve been having trouble with my knees. I’m scheduled to see a specialist in a couple of weeks, but I’m concerned that they will want to perform surgery. (I went to this specialist two years ago for the same issue and they indicated that surgery is an option.) Should I be considering accessibility improvements in our remodel plans, and what are the first things I should consider? — Nina of Kendallville
A. Yes. Improvements that are designed to help you stay in your house as long as possible will pay off big in the long run.
First, I recommend contacting a design professional, not just a contractor, for they have limited experience in accessibility design. Both the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) and National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) have educational certification programs that teach aging in place and handicap-accessible design options. To find contractors that possess these certification designations is a plus.
I’ll give you my list of things to consider:
Kitchen remodels: Plenty of room around islands and through doorways for chair or walker access. Sink depth is important if in a chair. Faucets that have touch sensitive operated or extended handles to operate cold and hot water. Height of stoves and cook tops and access to refrigerator, freezer and microwave. Access to light switches and outlets that are at the back counters can be difficult to reach and are now available with motion sensor.
Sliding cabinet doors, tall toe kick spaces, and 30” countertop heights should also be thought about.
Bathrooms: Make switches and outlets accessible and tubs and showers that are more easily accessible with handheld shower heads and non-slip floors. Grab bars are generally a must. Be sure to set the temperature preset to prevent scalding.
