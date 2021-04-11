My reading last week included a long article on why Boomers are not OK.
You might remember the expression “OK, Boomer” that caught on a couple of years back. It was not a compliment.
It was a condescending way of saying, “sure, Boomer, keep your outdated way of looking at things.”
I’m a Boomer myself, so I take a keen interest in how people perceive us.
Two authors debating in the article took opposite points of view. One said Boomers are too liberal, and the other said we’re too conservative.
One of them concluded that Boomers are “an incredibly politically polarized generation.” She said we’re “really split politically down the middle between liberals and conservatives.”
It seems the Woodstock generation that protested against the war in Vietnam and launched a sexual revolution got all the attention, but might have been a minority all along.
Bringing that into the present, it’s ironic that Boomers were saved by the polio vaccine in the 1950s — but maybe just because we were too young to object to the shots.
Today, we can’t even agree that it’s good to be vaccinated against a new form of deadly disease.
As you’ve read here before, I took my COVID-19 shot as soon as I could get it.
Despite what you may have read online and in our letters column about the horrors of vaccines, I’m still feeling fine, nine weeks after my first shot.
And in spite of all the talk you can find about how dangerous and freedom-suppressing it is to wear a face mask, I’ve kept mine snugly in place. I feel blessed that I stayed healthy for a whole year until I could be vaccinated.
In another irony, liberal Boomers who asserted their freedoms in the ’60s might be the most likely to wear their masks today.
I can’t understand how it’s either liberal or conservative to want to stay COVID-free.
Now, even though I don’t have to wear a mask anymore, you might find me still doing it.
I speak often with our county health officer, Dr. Mark Souder, for news interviews. I’ve been following his advice for the past year, and it worked. He still recommends wearing a mask voluntarily, so why stop listening to him now?
Those of us who wear masks get criticized as “sheep.” That’s an odd way of trying to insult someone who believes in The Good Shepherd. Just saying …
I’m lucky because wearing a mask doesn’t bother me a bit. I often forget to take it off when I’ve left a place where I needed it.
I also must be well-suited to endure the isolation of the past year — or at least semi-isolation. My wife and I agree that we didn’t mind all these months when our only company has been each other.
We’ve been lucky because we never lost our jobs and didn’t miss any paychecks. We might feel much differently if that weren’t true.
Back to those liberal Boomers, who may have been just a noisy minority. Some of them came to downtown Auburn last week for a demonstration against the Ku Klux Klan. Most of them didn’t stick around for long.
Any Boomer who showed up might have been feeling nostalgic for those 1960s protests against the war and racial discrimination. They found something quite different.
I spoke with at least a dozen local people of my generation who felt shock at seeing younger protesters with automatic rifles and military-style garb guarding the courthouse square.
This new style of activism was “not OK” with Boomers. Most of them walked away in disgust, often after making their objections known.
You can debate all day about whether Boomers have made America a better place during our time in charge. The consensus seems to be “no.”
As one critic puts it, “We’re now living on a planet that’s flooding and burning,” not to mention our growing penchant for shooting each other.
You can blame Boomers for a lot, but at least we didn’t invent the idea of using assault rifles to rally against racism.
