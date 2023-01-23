Luke is 4.
Everyone tells you "Cherish these moments because kids grow up so fast." And you're a new parents and you go "Psssh, come on, time is linear with a constant velocity." OK, maybe people don't do that and only nerdy science types like me.
Well, somehow, time is not the same speed. Just a little bit ago I was writing about bringing Luke home from the hospital and dragging around like a zombie as I was waking up three four times a night to him crying in his crib.
He went from not being able to crawl, to crawling all over, to walking around, the babbling and then kind of speaking gibberish to now where his mouth never seems to stop running.
Once upon a time kindergarten — and the financial windfall that will bring when we're done shelling out $13,000 a year for day care — seemed so far away. Now, that's next fall. So close. It'll be here before I know it.
Anyhow, Luke turned 4 on Jan. 18 and we had a big party at the house for him this past Saturday. My dad made his annual trip in from southwest Utah to visit, my aunt and uncle and cousins drove in from the Chicago suburbs, my brother came up from Carmel and my wife's mom and aunt who are here locally stopped by too.
We crammed about 15 people in our small house which has a great back yard and patio for outdoor entertaining, but pretty miserable and cramped for inside entertainment during cold-weather months.
We got Luke a few books and a squishy football that he can play with not only around the house and outside but also in the pool in the summer. He got some more Bluey play sets, a Spiderman back pack, a toy bowling set and a small fishing pole with magnetic fish he can pick up.
But, save the best for last, Mom and Dad came through in a big way and got Luke his first bicycle.
We had decided it was about time to get him his first bike. He's too big for his plastic Harley Davidson trike that he used to pedal around the house and although the bigger outdoor tricycle he has is still good, it seemed like the right time to upgrade to the real deal.
He rides the tricycles at day care all the time and is a pro at pedaling. He's gotten much better at steering, too, so he's capable of avoiding obstacles in the gym or school or in the driveway at home.
We went to Walmart a few weeks ago and stopped off in the bicycle aisle to check to the inventory and test out a few. There was a small Paw Patrol bike that seemed like it was too small, that he'd outgrow it by next year at the rate he's going. They had a Hot Wheels bike that was pretty cool, various other generic bikes in different colors and styles. There were some bikes that were a little too big for him and some girl's bikes.
When we left Walmart the first time, we were pretty set on getting him the Hot Wheels bike, which seemed pretty cool and he likes Hot Wheels too.
After making that decision, however, we had to go back another day, because we hadn't picked him out a helmet. The helmets came in two sizes, either 3+ or 5+. At 4 years old, I wasn't sure if the 3+ would be too small or if the 5+ would be too big. So, we had to go back to try them out.
On our second trip, we tried out a 3+ PJ Masks helmet in the style of Catboy (who is Luke's favorite PJ Mask) but it was too small. The 5+ Spiderman helmet, however, fit pretty well and should continue to work out even as he gets bigger.
But, while we were there, Luke's eye caught something else — a Spiderman bicycle.
It was the same size and same price as the Hot Wheels bike we were going to get him, but the kid was absolutely over the moon about the Spiderman bike. We showed him the Hot Wheels one again and asked which one he liked better. No hesitation — Spiderman all the way.
"Daddy, can we buy it?" Luke asked.
"Well, it's $100, so I don't think we're going to get it," I lied.
"Awww, but I want it!" he said.
"I know, buddy, but it's too much money."
As I started to lift the bike back onto the rack, Luke ducked his chin into chest and started bawling in the middle of the Walmart aisle.
I felt bad for the kid, but at the same time it reinforced that getting him a bike for his birthday was the absolute right call. If he was this upset about not getting it, imagine how excited he would be when he did get it.
I went back a few days later and bought the Spiderman bike and Spiderman helmet. I stuffed it in the shed waiting for the party.
On Saturday, he opened up all his presents from family.
"Hold on Luke, you've got one more present," I told him and slipped out to the back yard.
I rolled the bike into the house, into the living room in front of everyone and shouted "Happy birthday!"
The kid just lit up.
We grabbed our coats and shoes and went out to give it a test drive in the street. Luke was smiling ear to ear the entire ride.
And, next to him as he pedaled down the block was Dad, with a matching smile on his face.
