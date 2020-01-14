My kitchen is cleaner thanks to Colleen Everage.
Recently, Colleen explained her family’s efforts to go plastic free. The Everages choose practices that are frugal and environmentally friendly.
“Do you use a dishwasher,” I asked.
“I am the dish washer,” Colleen answered with a smile.
Well Earth Goods sells a zero waste vegan dish washing block. It comes in an 8-ounce bar and Well Earth Goods promises it will be long lasting.
“In addition to being a great no plastic alternative in the kitchen, they also take stains out of laundry, labels off of jars, spot clean your carpet and can be used to wipe down counters. It’s a truly multipurpose product that can be used to clean your entire home,” says marketing material.
One can also purchase Dropps dish washing pods in paper packaging, made of a purportedly biodegradable formula using plant-derived ingredients, to use in the dishwasher.
To avoid the carbon footprint of online shipping, stores like Nature’s Cornucopia in Angola and The Food Hub in Auburn sell environmentally friendly products. Some may be found in everyday department stores; if you buy it and show a demand, more such items undoubtedly will start gracing the shelves.
When it comes to washing dishes, a family could do the energy grid a small favor by forgoing the dishwasher.
According to the online Energy Use Calculator, modern dishwashers are efficient.
“Dishwashers will typically use less water than hand washing if you are washing a full load of dishes. Always fully load your dishwasher, it will use the same amount of energy and water as washing less. Avoid the heat drying cycle in a dishwasher, instead leave your dishes to air dry; it will help conserve energy,” it says at energyusecalculator.com.
If used for two hours a day, the energy needed to run an 1,800-watt dishwasher, at 10 cents per kilowatt hour, would cost about 36 cents a day. That’s $10.95 a month; $131.41 a year.
In experimenting with not using the dishwasher over the past week, I find myself washing a few dishes every time I wash my hands. I would be washing my hands anyway.
There were certain dishes I had always washed by hand — some plastic ware, Teflon coated pans, cookie sheets, fancy glasses. The others, I felt obliged to put into the dishwasher. At some point, I would have to do a load and might as well fill it up.
I did about one load a week. The dishwasher, set on the “eco” cycle, would run for a couple of hours using one compact Meijer washing pod, sold in a shiny nonrecyclable bag.
I find, however, it is easier and quicker just to do the dishes by hand. All the dishes are clean and there are none moldering away under the counter waiting for the next washing. Often, the wash would happen when all the silverware had found their way to the dishwasher; occasionally, I would have to get a fork or spoon out of the dishwater and clean it to eat a meal.
Some people may enjoy hand washing dishes more than others. I lived for many years in a home without a dishwasher, and often used that time with the hot soapy water for meditation, to listen to music or decompress from the day.
I find a similar satisfaction now, despite the convenience and relative efficiency the dishwasher provides. And, I pay more attention to the counters, stove top and appliances; they are cleaner now, too.
The Everages set a good example that was easy to follow when it comes to dishes. Colleen says the hair conditioning bar is a hit at her house — maybe I will try that next.
