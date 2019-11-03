Q. My wife and I are planning on building a house next year. We have the lot bought and are working through the drawings with a builder. It’s a small house with a master bedroom and two additional small bedrooms. We are downsizing. The kids are all gone but will come back for events and holidays so there is loft in the large attic with dormers that will serve as kids’ bunks. At the end of the finished attic is a door that goes into what is planned as an unfinished attic that will contain mechanicals for the house. I have seen where this attic wants to get insulated like the rest of the finished attic, in the roof. Or should we just insulate the joining wall and the floor of the unfinished space? This is what our builder is recommending. — Curt in Kendallville
A. You are building a house on either a crawlspace or a slab for the mechanical systems to be in the attic. You’re also trying to conserve space on the first floor for a mechanical room by locating it in the attic.
The best place for a mechanical space is within the insulation envelope whenever possible. The furnace will produce and deliver heated and cooled air into your home; the less loss there is the better.
If the mechanical systems are outside the envelope or in unconditioned space, super duct insulation and air sealing is required to prevent heating and cooling loss.
Ultimately, yes, you would want to insulate the walls and ceiling of the unfinished mechanical room.
The furnace produces moisture that condensates; this wants to be collected in a pan and properly drained into a plumbed drain — not to the outside where it could freeze and cause a backup with terrible consequences.
Be careful where you put the hot water heater and the water softener. If they are also in the mechanical room, they will also need to be waterproof and properly drained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.