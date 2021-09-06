If you want to convince me of something, give me some good data and analyze it well.
And the ongoing numbers on COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, to me, continue to make the most compelling case for vaccination.
I recognize that at this point, continuing to try to make the argument is a mostly futile exercise. The people who aren't getting vaccinated are so entrenched in it that any attempts to convince them otherwise only causes them to dig their hole deeper and build their wall higher.
I think the only compelling argument for those dead set against vaccines is going to be someone they know personally ending up in an ICU bed or a morgue, and even then I know that some will continue to make excuses and gymnastic justifications for not.
But for the few out there who still might be convinced or for those of you who know someone who is not vaccinated and you want to try to persuade them to do it, maybe this rundown will help give you some ammunition to make a cogent argument.
Let's look at breakthrough data for the most recent week available, from Aug. 26 through Sept. 2:
During this seven-day period, Indiana recorded 29,582 new cases of COVID-19. The state also recorded 1,134 new hospital admissions and 186 deaths attributable to COVID-19.
Also during this week, the state reported that 5,259 cases were breakthrough cases occurring among vaccinated people, as well as 75 new breakthrough hospitalizations and 22 deaths from people previously vaccinated.
That means the data attributable to unvaccinated Hoosiers is 24,323 cases, 1,059 hospitalizations and 164 deaths.
That in itself should start making an argument, as currently about 55% of the state's total population is unvaccinated, while about 45% got their shots.
Let's look at this a couple different ways:
1) Breakthrough rates — Of the total cases, hospitalizations and deaths recorded, most continue to be among unvaccinated Hoosiers. The highly contagious delta variant continues to push even vaccinated people hard, but the stats are still lopsided.
Last week, 17.78% of new cases were breakthroughs of vaccinated people, along with 6.61% of hospitalizations and 11.83% of deaths.
If the vaccine didn't work at all as some claim, those numbers would be much closer to the 55/45 divide in the population.
While the vaccine doesn't guarantee you're not going to get an infection, it does reduce the odds of getting one as compared to unvaccinated people. Breakthrough cases, when caught, also tend to me milder. More on that in a second.
2) Hospitalization rates — How many people who were infected needed to be admitted to a hospital?
All-time, that rate is about 7%, although it's been in decline since vaccines became available this year and most older people got it and stopped ending up in hospital bunks. It used to be closer to 10% in the early days of the pandemic.
Looking at the week's stats, with 1,059 hospitalizations and 24,323 cases among unvaccinated people, that's a hospitalization rate of 4.35% — about 1 in 23.
For vaccinated people, it's 75 in 5,259 cases, 1.43% — 1 in 70.
You're less likely to contract the virus to start with, then, if you do, you're three times less likely to be hospitalized compared to someone who isn't vaccinated.
3) Death rate — Same calculation as with hospitalizations.
Unvaccinated: 164 deaths in 24,323 cases is 0.67%, 1 in 149.
Vaccinated: 22 deaths in 5,529 cases is 0.42%, 1 in 239.
Again, less likely to contract, lower chance to be hospitalized and then about half the chance of death as compared to an unvaccinated person.
Now, two other things to consider
A) "Unvaccinated" is not necessarily the same as not having immunity.
The state doesn't track anywhere public the vaccination rate of people who previously contracted COVID-19 and recovered. Vaccination is encouraged even if you caught the virus before, but not all people take the vaccine on top.
People like my wife and Herald Republican Editor Mike Marturello did get vaccinated even after testing positive, but not everyone does.
Natural immunity does protect people and some studies suggest it may even protect people better than vaccine-gained immunity. The main drawback is you have to get the virus in order to get that immunity and that presents its own laundry list of risks.
About 13% of Hoosiers have contracted COVID-19, meaning the rate of people who caught COVID but didn't get vaccinated is somewhere between 0-13%. Those people are bolstering the "unvaccinated" column right now, even though they're generally being protected and not getting reinfected at this time.
If we consider those naturally immune people the same as vaccinated, then what you get is instead of a 45/55 vax/unvax split in Indiana, it's probably much closer to 50/50 or even 50+/50- protection levels.
That means the lopsidedness of the case, hospitalization and death numbers toward unvaccinated is even more stark, because it would be the same amount of cases in a smaller total population, thus making the benefits of vaccination even larger.
B) There's one notable difference to consider between the vaccinated and unvaccinated cohorts.
We know that vaccinated people are generally older, while unvaccinated people are generally younger. Vaccination rates for those 60-plus are higher than 75%, while people younger than 40 are under 40% overall.
We know, too, that COVID-19 is significantly more dangerous and deadly to older people. All-time, 59% of hospitalizations and 91% of deaths are people older than 60.
Why is this important?
You're seeing higher hospitalization and death rates among unvaccinated people (generally younger) than in breakthrough cases among vaccinated people (generally older). Those younger people are, at baseline, lower risk than an older person who contracts COVID-19.
While we do know that even among the unvaccinated, the serious impacts are more prevalent among the older people in that group (who must really like to roll the dice with their lives), what you see is that even when a breakthrough case happens, probability would suggest that's likely an older person. That older person, once infected, is at a substantially higher risk for hospitalization and death than, say, a 30-year-old.
And yet, hospitalization and death rates are lower among the breakthrough cases that happen (older) as compared to unvaccinated Hoosiers (younger), giving another point to the benefit of vaccination.
Conclusion) These numbers are consistent, clear and compelling.
I don't know a good argument that can be made against them. I can think of about 100 bad, flawed arguments I've heard over and over, but few that hold up to scrutiny.
But I'm sure I'll hear more from the 60%-plus of residents in our area who continue to try. My email is in my tagline below. Go for it.
