KENDALLVILLE — Whether you’re concerned about getting sick or sick of hearing about it, KPC News readers were highly interested in stories about coronavirus this week.
That’s after Noble County reported on Monday a positive presumptive case from a patient now quarantined at Parkview Noble Hospital.
The patient sought treatment at a Kendallville walk-in clinic on March 1, where he was diagnosed with flu and treated. After not improving, he went to another clinic in Fort Wayne on March 5, where further testing was done.
Last Sunday, a test sent to the Indiana State Department of Health came back with a positive result for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus that is circulating worldwide.
Information as well as reactions from local officials dominated the headlines this week and readers were paying attention:
Coronavirus case confirmed in Noble County — 22,394 total pageviews
Parkview walk-in closed Monday for deep cleaning — 9,909 pageviews
Man arrested for soliciting child — 9,708 pageviews
Crash kills Auburn teenager — 8,572 pageviews
Strand Theater reopens Friday under new management — 3,252 pageviews
Indiana coronavirus case closes school district for 1 month; 4th person tests positive (Indiana wire) — 2,742 pageviews
East Noble cancels activities, limits visits in response to virus — 2,372 pageviews
Trine adds health safety precautions in response to Noble County infection — 2,092 pageviews
Health officer recommends suspension of gatherings — 2,045 pageviews
On the KPC News Facebook page, a tragic traffic accident that killed a DeKalb County teen was the most viewed story, followed by two coronavirus stories:
March 8: (Shared from The Star) Tragedy strikes in DeKalb County — 6,604 people reached, 150 reactions, 58 shares, 12 comments
March 10: (Poll) Today we’re working on followups to yesterday’s news about a positive test result for coronavirus in Kendallville. We want to know, are you concerned about wider transmission of coronavirus in northeast Indiana? — 6,436 people reached, 973 votes, 106 reactions, six shares, 94 comments
March 9: (Shared from The Herald Republican) Trine University assures students, faculty, staff, parents that campus is safe from coronavirus — 5,652 people reached, 69 reactions, 89 shares, 26 comments
On the individual daily newspaper pages it was again coronavirus, fatal accident and more coronavirus that topped reader reach:
March 9: (The Herald Republican) Trine University takes additional coronavirus precautions after it learns man infected with COVID-19 in Kendallville is spouse of university employee — 6,342 people reached (5,652 reach on KPC News), 13 reactions, 124 shares, one comment
March 8: (The Star) Tragedy strikes in DeKalb County — 6,816 people reached (6,604 reach on KPC News), 26 reactions, 70 shares, five comments
March 9: (The News Sun) Noble County on alert for coronavirus — 9,939 people reached, 53 reactions, 716 shares, 25 comments
