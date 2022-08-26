KENDALLVILLE — A sentencing for an Auburn teen involved in a March 2021 shooting case was the most-read story of the week on kpcnews.com.
In June, Coltin Herzog, 19, of the 1900 block of Maple Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of burglary, a Level 4 felony, as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court II. The plea agreement left sentencing open to the court.
A Level 4 felony carries an advisory sentence of six years, with up to four years that can be subtracted for mitigating factors and six years that can be added for aggravating factors, for a sentencing range of two to 12 years.
Superior Court II Judge Monte Brown Monday accepted the plea agreement, ordering Herzog to be taken into custody following the hearing to be incarcerated at the Indiana Department of Corrections. Herzog was awarded credit for time served.
Herzog admitted that on March 20, 2021, he was with a co-defendant, Dominick Stapleton.
Stapleton had hatched a plan to enter apartments to which he had the entry codes and enlisted Herzog to come along as the driver. They entered the apartment, when Stapleton produced a gun and shot a sleeping 16-year-old girl in the face.
Stapleton pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted murder in the incident.
1) Auburn teen sentenced to six years — two years suspended — in March 2021 shooting — 1,769 pageviews
2) Ashley Man dies in Sunday crash — 1,675 pageviews
3) Mother held on neglect charge — 1,626 pageviews
4) Rodriguez sentenced to 85 years in Gallops shootings — 1,479 pageviews
5) Judge chastises DoD, Marine Corps in order granting class action status in vaccine mandate case (national wire) — 1,456 pageviews
6) Pizza shop offers unorthodox menu — 1,330 pageviews
7) ‘This is the biggest (theft case) Butler’s ever had’ — 935 pageviews
8) Fremont demands answers from NIPSCO — 814 pageviews
9) Former EDC director arrested for nudity — 757 pageviews
10) New Westview principal brings years of experience — 718 pageviews
Over on the KPC News Facebook page, the top posts of the week were stories including an update about S.R. 3 paving, a new pizza shop in Garrett and sentencing for the man who murdered a Kendallville resident at a local gas station:
Aug. 23: (Shared from The News Sun) Work on S.R. 3 should be wrapped up by Labor Day weekend, so just about one more week of one-lane travel between Kendallville and LaOtto — 6,017 people reached, 20 reactions, 25 shares, 12 comments
Aug. 23: (Shared from The Star) Corterie Pizza brings a new option for a night out to northeast Indiana — 5,894 people reached, 31 reactions, 22 shares, six comments
Aug. 23: (Shared from The News Sun) Matthew Rodriguez will have to serve more than 63 years of actual time for his conviction of murder and attempted murder, meaning that the justice meted out Tuesday will effectively be a life sentence — 5,440 people reached, 40 reactions, 38 shares
On the individual newspaper pages, posts about a roundabout project in Steuben County, the Garrett pizza shop and news about S.R. 9 in Rome City reopening were the top posts of the week:
Aug. 20: (The Herald Republican) Steuben’s roundabout project back on track — 1,518 people reached, 10 reactions, 11 comments, six shares
Aug. 23: (The Star) Coterie Pizza in Garrett brings unique pizza creations from a wood-fired oven to DeKalb County — 9,331 people reached, 83 reactions, 62 comments, 44 shares
Aug. 19: (The News Sun) Construction barriers are down on S.R. 9 in Rome City and the highway is NOW OPEN! The new Northport Road intersection is ready for traffic — 17,603 people reached — 262 reactions, 115 comments, 153 shares
(Editor’s Note: Due to changes in our weekend edition, this will be the final weekly web report to appear on our Viewpoints page. While we won’t do a weekly roundup each week, we will still do a year-end roundup in our weekend Life section of most-read stories of the year. Thanks for reading!)
