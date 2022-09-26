The internet is great, but also terrible.
I suppose, in a way, it’s a reflection of humanity, the way we as a species are capable of both greatness and atrocity. I mean, just look at YouTube, where you can find anything from funny cat videos to how-to videos on how to fix just about any mechanical issue on your car or appliance or whatever to manifestos from the most unlearned lunatics on the web claiming, you know, Bill Gates made the COVID-19 vaccine to depopulate 80% of the planet for ... some reason.
The same goes for social media. Great for keeping in touch with friends and family, connecting with people who have similar interests as you or keeping up on the day’s news (real, skewed or otherwise crazy).
And, of course, running the spectrum of good to bad, a place for people to try to make a romantic connection, a sexual hook-up or, in the worst case scenario, try to take advantage of children.
This past week I got a shoutout from local vigilante group Bikers Against Predators on their livestream, who must have had a slow news week as they dug up and necro’d a tweet of mine from July.
That tweet from July 1 read: “Bikers Against Predators goes around stinging guys off the internet, but the reality of the situation is that abusers almost always are someone the kid knows, not some rando off social media.” With that was a link to the news story I had just produced: “Child sex victims almost always know their abusers.”
I never mentioned the group in the story itself because it wasn’t about them, but there’s been some back-and-forth after I called them out in a column about the (lack of) common sense and the optics of walking up to the YMCA where numerous kids were playing outside for a sting, while wearing a tactical vest and holster on the hip, one week after the Uvalde school shooting.
That tweet a little jab on my part? Yeah, probably. My fault on that.
Anyhow, I started getting some messages on Friday after the stream went live, with claims “How dare you say that victims of online abuse don’t matter!” to which my response was, “Yeah, I never said that.”
The original story — which many of the people clearly hadn’t read before they fired off their emails and Facebook messages — reported that, of the approximately 1,800 forensic interviews done at the Bill Lewis Center for Children in Fort Wayne over a 2 1/2 year span, only about 1-2% of those victims noted the alleged perpetrator was a stranger.
I got the idea to pursue the story after a former East Noble grad, who now runs the Center for the Protection of Children with Penn State Children’s Hospital, wrote a guest column during the initial BAP blowup in Kendallville. He had noted that “stranger-off-the-street” incidents of sex abuse were exceptionally rare.
When I called the Bill Lewis Center, which aids victims from a wide northeast Indiana region, that was very much their experience, too.
“(Abusers) are overwhelming, people that are known to the victim,” said Sara Drury, forensic interviewer and Child Advocacy Center manager with the Bill Lewis Center for Children in Fort Wayne. “It is most often family member, a caregiver, significant other. I’m thinking, in my personal experience, I can only recall three or four cases that they weren’t somebody who has already been known to the child and I’ve done over 1,000 interviews with children.”
Now, does that mean online victims “don’t matter?” No, of course not, but nuance is a concept that doesn’t fly well with people who will readily claim you’re with the “chomos” if you at all question their methods.
It simply means that their targets generally aren’t the ones who end up actually abusing kids. That doesn’t discount the child victims who met someone off the internet, just stating that’s not typical, and runs counter to the narrative that predators are lurking around every corner.
I get that it’s a scary thought to realize that Uncle Bill who babysits the kids is far, far, far more likely to sexually abuse your kids than some creep browsing teenager profiles on Facebook, but that’s simply the truth of it.
Still, the internet is a dangerous place. Just because randos off the internet only make up 1-2% of reported abuse cases doesn’t mean there’s not plenty of other abusive, damaging, disgusting stuff happening online. Talk to women of any age who maintain a social media presence and you’re likely to hear a story about receiving unsolicited photos of male genitalia. That’s unpleasant for adults, much worse when it’s a kid on the other end of the message.
That being said, the upside is that there’s a lot people can do in their own defense online.
Drury from the Bill Lewis Center ran down several tips in the story I produced:
“Parents can and should talk to their children about body control and consent in age-appropriate ways — small children can learn about private areas, the difference between good touching and bad touching and about stranger danger, while older children can have more meaty conversations about online safety, safe relationships and sex. They should also be aware of their child’s online presence and try to monitor it.
“Teens should be encouraged not to share their personal information, including things like location tags on posts that can give away where they live. And minors shouldn’t agree to meet an adult they don’t know.”
Social media companies, for all their problems, do a fairly good job of giving people tools to block and ignore individuals they don’t want to associate with, so if internet users choose not to engage with a stranger, they can put up a pretty good defense.
That doesn’t solve the problems of creepers existing out on the internet, but there’s a different method for dealing with that. We have laws and law enforcement — police — to work that side of the equation.
But for parents who are concerned about their children’s safety, having difficult but honest conversations with them and being involved and aware of their online presence — even though they’ll probably fight you in the interest of their own privacy — are likely to pay much bigger dividends in generating a strong defense, as opposed to promoting extrajudicial offense.
