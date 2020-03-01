KENDALLVILLE — A 16-year-old who was roused from sleep to discover a neighbor had fallen through thin ice and then called for help was the most-read story on kpcnews.com this past week.
Readers ate up the story that ended on a positive note, as the neighbor was able to get treatment and ended up OK after being helped out of the icy water.
On Sunday, Feb. 16, Eastside sophomore Whittney Pfefferkorn, 16, woke up to her dogs barking when she thought she heard someone yelling. Whittney learned her neighbor, Tom Stackhouse, had fallen through the ice in his pond. Pfefferkorn, 16, called her father, who called 911.
Emergency personnel helped Stackhouse out of the water and was OK after the ordeal.
Pfefferkorn said she was supposed to have practice for a student-faculty volleyball match, but bad weather caused it to be canceled. If it wasn’t, she wouldn’t have been home to hear her neighbor shouting for help.
Here’s a look at this past week’s top viewed stories at kpcnews.com:
Student’s quick action helps save man — 5,116 pageviews
Jail officer honored for preventing suicide — 4,048 pageviews
Retired postal workers reflect on their careers — 3,463 pageviews
Kendallville man charged in alleged 2015 rape — 2,408 pageviews
Politician, veteran, business Richard Dodge passes — 2,043 pageviews
2 charged in double homicide after victims found shot inside crashed van (Indiana wire) — 1,952 pageviews
Police investigation car vs. pedestrian fatal — 1,786 pageviews
Senate recognizes ‘Potawatomi Trail of Death’ — 1,431 pageviews
Police ID man killed in U.S. 33 fatal Friday — 1,370 pageviews
Angola man arrested after high-speed chase in Noble County — 1,222 pageviews
On the KPC News Facebook page, a life-saving jail officer in DeKalb County, a revival of a five-year-old rape allegation and a fatal accident on U.S. 33 topped reader interest.
Feb. 24: (Shared from The Star) A LaGrange man was honored Monday for saving the life of an inmate in the DeKalb County Jail — 4,664 people reached, 108 reactions, 72 shares, six comments
Feb. 26: (Shared from The News Sun) The victim alleges a Kendallville man took advantage of her after she passed out from drinking. He said he never touched her at all. Police say DNA evidence gathered may suggest otherwise — 4,165 people reached, 31 reactions, 13 shares, 13 comments
Feb. 22: (Shared from The News Sun) The fatal occurred about 9:30 p.m. Friday night. Police said details may not be available until Monday — 3,690 people reached, 30 reactions, 17 shares, three comments.
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages, former Rep. Dick Dodge’s death, a rural Auburn resident heading up a United Nations hunger organization and a multi-car wreck near Avilla garnered the most attention:
Feb. 20: (The Herald Republican) From Steuben County to Indianapolis, tributes to Rep. Dick Dodge, who died Thursday, are starting to be shared, including with The Herald Republican — 4,142 people reached, 176 reactions, 27 shares, 31 comments
Feb. 22: (The Star) An amazing achievement for a local native — 2,917 people reached, 124 reactions, six shares, 14 comments
Feb. 24: (The News Sun) Police are attending to a multi-car wreck at S.R. 3 and S.R. 8 in Avilla. Lots of emergency vehicles on scene — 6,893 people reached, 179 reactions, 71 shares, 41 comments
