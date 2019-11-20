After a short while I did not even have to try — it just came natural for me to find the dark clouds residing inside the silver linings.
This is nothing about which one should boast, so please do not mistake my mumblings. This is not an encouragement for optimists to trade in their Green Cards for citizenship in a small country called Reality where we claim to see things clearly. I was previously informed of recovering pessimists who were actually holding meetings together, but the thought ran across my minuscule mind, “A meeting for pessimists? Really? And who would honestly go to one of those?” (Insert subtle joke here.)
And then I began listening to all those deluded optimistic people talking about how grateful they were for the large sums of water in a hurricane and they were so thankful for the tornado that just swept through their street, for now they have an opportunity to get to know their neighbor. Comical as their statements may have been at the time, they were sincere.
If you happen to be one of those bright and cheery fellows with numerous glasses all poured at half-full, then the thought-process of the guy failing to get the girl at the end of the cheesy Hallmark Christmas movie is just as foreign to you as the concept of a happy-ending in every story line is to us recovering pessimists.
I listened to Hurricane Katrina survivors give testimony of their entire home disappearing in the midst of the storm and there they stand looking at the remains, and while it was not immediate, they would soon be glaring at one another in glee with the opportunity to serve in their broken neighborhood saying things like, “Ya know ... had this not have happened, we would just be sitting in our living room watching re-runs on Netflix, but now we get to make a positive impact in our community and lovingly connect with our fellow neighbors who seek help and answers.”
There is a thick crust through which one must push, crack and breach in bold, military style to retrieve and hold captive this foreign concept of optimism.
There is a feeling of freedom like a rainbow at the end of the storm or the sunrise upon the horizon introducing a brand dew day. It can be challenging at times and nearly impossible at others to guard the spark of joy which can be stolen by the enemy or, perhaps better put — simply given away by us at the onset of inconvenience in our day or interruption in our well-thought out plans.
When our schedule is cracked and things for which we did not previously prepare suddenly materialize attempting to disarm a once determined human being on their way to a day filled with joy and enlightenment a mind-shift is required to choose with determination that the uninvited circumstance thus intruding on the day’s arrangement shall not take the day.
It’s like going to the store and trading the old for the new. It is choosing differently. And that was an entirely new approach for me.
I have seen the focus become more about the cleanliness of the home, the menu and preparation of the food rather than the people living inside and the family and friends communing, especially around the holidays. What better time than now to implement a difficult, but worthy and positive change in our mindset from pessimism to a higher level, even if it is only slightly above zero.
Could we elevate our reasoning to an altitude of gratitude beginning with the small things like the breath in our lungs, the morning sunrise, and the ability to move?
If we look at what we have as blessings and stop comparing our possessions or situations to others — be thankful for what we have rather than complaining about why we don’t have that — then, my friend, perhaps we can find ourselves in a new season beholding relationships and things for which we can be truly grateful, but ... then again, that’s just my humble opinion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.