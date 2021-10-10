”Oh taste and see the Lord is good; How blessed is the man who takes refuge in Him!” (Psalm 34:8)
So many people have entered my life because I took refuge in our Father. Just recently, our other kitty, who has an autoimmune system problem became worse. You, see, believe it or not, animals do suffer sorrow. Daniel, my “Prayer Kitty” passed and along with us, Joshua grieved, as well. To make a long story short ... Joshua’s groomer was able to do for Joshua what was truly needed, more than just medicine. You see, she has, I feel, a very real bond with all animals, that I have to believe God gave to her. She is lovely, kind, she listens, she is gentle, and we all feel so blessed she is in our lives and our kitties’ lives.
I began to think of the all people that I have been blessed by, whom our Father sent into my life. From birth forward, those people who knew me or those who just passed me by on this path we all walk, stopped for just a “second,” sometimes, then there were others that stayed a bit, then drifted on with their lives, leaving me behind, and there were the ones that stayed ... because our Father introduced us to each other ... as I needed a “refuge” in this earthly life, and perhaps they needed me. I will never know. The one thing I do know is that it was Our Father who took us each in His refuge and showed us love and what blessings shower down from Heaven, because we do turn to Him.
One lady, back in the early 1980s, was stranded on I-70 between St. Louis and Kansas City. We were moving to Kansas and I had gone ahead with my three children, my friend, and my kitty. We had a smaller four-door car and we were packed in tight! We saw this lady standing by her car, at the gas station where we had stopped. There were no cell phones then. She left just a little bit before we did.
We stopped and asked her what we could do to help. She said she had lost her wallet somewhere along the way and had no money and did not have enough gas to get to Kansas City. So we went to the next exit, bought her gas, and all the way back to her car ... quite a long way, however, that was OK with us. She and the children sat in the backseat and my friend held my kitty, in her carrier on her lap.
When we reached Kansas City, she had enough gas to reach her destination. She took my address so she could repay me. Shortly I received a letter and a check in the mail, far more than what she owed me. She had something to do with the NorthWest Athletic Conference. Now, our Father blessed her, my children, my friend, and me. For you see, my children saw what a lovely woman she was and we were all able to give her “refuge” during her time of need.
I am asking you, during this coming week, to think of all the blessings you have had due to taking “refuge” in our Father and listening to Him guiding you to help those folks who might be in need.
”The Lord bless you and keep you, The Lord make his face to shine on you, and be gracious unto you.
The Lord lift up His countenance on you and give you peace. Amen.” (Numbers 6:24-26)
May our Father, bless you, your family, and any animal companions you may have.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.