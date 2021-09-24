This is from Leith of Tunisia, who was our AFS YES exchange student for the 2019-2020 school year. Leith is a good writer and I am enjoying the memories and observations he has been sharing with us recently.
True story!
At 5 years-old, I almost became a millionaire, but I had to give up on my dreams to begin elementary school. Tough times. My work consisted of “general importation, storage, marketing, and sales of sweet goods.” In simpler terms, I sold candy in my room, mostly to my parents.
This is how I operated my business. I would add a big bag of candy to the grocery list, wait impatiently until one of my parents gets back from the supermarket, and then open the bag and spread out the candy on a large plate sorted out by color. I put them on my desk and place a card next to it that says “Bobon à 1dt” which means “Candy for 1 dinar” and then wait until people stop by.
Economically speaking, the country wasn’t doing well so my business wasn’t really flourishing. My dad was a loyal client, and sometimes he would leave a tip to encourage me. Wanting to expand more, I became a peddler selling to the neighbors who lived downstairs — my grandparents. They were very generous as well and my grandpa sometimes reflected on a similar business he had when he was young.
The experience taught me a lot of communication and negotiating skills. It was for sure a huge step for the business career I will later pursue in life.
+++
Henry, 5, to their dog Allie: “Allie, there’s no room in the inn … there’s only room in the out!”
Henry had built a fort and Allie wanted to sit in it. — Erin Raatz (mother of Henry) of Fort Wayne
+++
Gracie, who is in middle school, recently told her mother, “Mom, even if you had a super power you couldn’t be a super hero because you are too jumpy.” — Heather (mother of Gracie) of Kendallville
+++
At Sara’s church, in person Sunday school started this fall. Sunday school is during the main service, so the children are elsewhere and don’t hear the sermon. As they got into the car to drive home, Sara, 5, said, “Mom, what did you learn? I’ll tell you what I learned!” — Liz (mother of Sara) of Pennsylvania
+++
Please send more stories! When you and your family share your stories and photos through this column, you brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755 and share this column with others. You can also submit stories at funnykids.com and read past stories there, too. Thank you!
