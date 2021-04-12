I'm halfway there.
On Friday, I dropped in at the Noble County Public Library in Albion for my first COVID-19 vaccine.
Contrary to what anti-vaxxers are likely to tell you on Facebook, I didn't die, I'm not paralyzed or disabled or violently ill. Outside of a little arm soreness that went away after two days, I'm fine.
I didn't even have an uncontrollable compulsion to buy Microsoft products, although maybe the Bill Gates mind-control microchip comes in Shot No. 2.
No, like every other vaccine I've ever received in my life, the only side effect is that my body is now gaining immunity to a new pathogen. Imagine that!
Thanks to the great roster of volunteers working at the Noble County clinic, who made the process super smooth. It took less than 15 minutes from the time I walked in the door to get signed in, get my shot and sit in the observation area — where I've started writing this column — for a 15-minute wait.
Unlike my editor colleagues at The Herald Republican and The Star, who have written about their vaccine experiences in columns in previous weeks, I'm not in a high-risk category. While Mike and Dave are both in their 60s, I'm just 34.
Throughout this pandemic, I've joked about my inability to catch COVID-19. In 2020, I was tested five different times — and was negative every time.
Even when my wife caught COVID-19 in December and we were all home for two weeks on quarantine, I didn't force her into isolation in an upstairs bedroom or anything like that. We hung around in the living room watching TV, I kept sleeping in the same bed and, even still, I didn't manage to contract it.
I gave blood in January to check for COVID-19 antibodies — maybe I had it before and didn't realize it — and, nope, nothing.
I've dodged COVID well. Even if I did get it, at my age, I'm pretty low risk anyway.
So why bother getting vaccinated at all?
Well, for the same reasons I've got my vaccines for polio, measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, tetanus, meningitis and all the others whose names I can't recall off the top of my head.
I get it for the same reason I get my annual flu shot — COVID-19 is now a preventable communicable disease, so I'm going to do my part to prevent it.
While COVID-19 may not pose a particular risk to me, I recognize that I am not an island, and my actions can and do impact other people around me.
I get a vaccine because my 2-year-old Luke can't. I get it because some of my extended family won't, so I can help protect them by protecting myself. And I get it because I know there are others in the community who can't get the vaccine, or those who do but still may be at risk even afterward because of their age of medical conditions.
Do I really need more a reason?
Unfortunately, we live in a time when some people value willful ignorance, those who actively work to convince people not to get vaccinated because... well, that's never really made clear.
They're the people who will point to every adverse effect, whether it's actually related to a vaccine or not, and cry foul. Meanwhile, they cover their eyes and close their ears and make every excuse that no one actually died from COVID-19, despite literal hundreds of thousands of people who have put family members in graves over the last years.
I only bother challenging them on our Facebook page in hopes of revealing the depth of their ignorance, so that others might recognize it and turn away from it.
The simple truth is COVID-19 is a deadly, but preventable, disease. It may not be particularly deadly to you, depending on your age and health, but it certainly may be to others.
Like wearing masks and social distancing and all the stuff we've been doing for the last year, the point is that, yes, you are working to protect you, but the things you do also protect others, which is perhaps even more of a reason why you should do them.
It's the "public" part of "public health emergency."
And ultimately the situation is that if not enough people take the final step to immunize against the disease, then it never really goes away.
Give a virus a place to grow and time and it may eventually mutate and evolve to a new, better form. If you think COVID-19 isn't serious now, wait for a couple more new variants that may be more dangerous or that circumvent current vaccines to pop up.
Quick, relevant reminder here that the original SARS-CoV-1 virus from 2002 had a death rate of about 10%, but thankfully was nowhere near as infectious as SARS-CoV-2 has been.
Vaccines don't change your DNA. They don't contain microchips. Mild side effects are possible but not guaranteed, serious side effects are possible, albeit extremely rare — rare on a scale that is powers lower than the also rare serious effects of COVID-19 on younger populations.
Do it for you.
But, even more so, do it for others. I'm part of this community. So are you. We should all want it each other to be healthy and safe and prosperous.
Getting your COVID-19 vaccine is an easy, safe way to make that happen.
