Q. We are a younger couple and have bought an older home in an older downtown neighborhood. The house was built in the 1930s sometime and I’m concerned about asbestos and lead that I don’t know about in the house. We have a small child and some of the stuff I read is very scary. The house is nice and livable, but we want to do some work on the bathroom and kitchen in fall. What precautions should we take and where would be a biggest concern is doing repairs? — Chris in Hudson
A. Almost every home built before 1960 has a strong possibility of having a product in their home that contains asbestos. From roofing to siding including insulation and flooring, these all at one time contained some percentage of asbestos.
If you are old enough you are familiar with VA tile that was in virtually all homes and commercial businesses including hospitals and nursing homes years ago, VA stood for vinyl asbestos even though it existed in small proportions in the product.
Lead was also used in many products over the years from plumbing lines and products to paint that was used almost exclusively up until 1978.
The point is, all of us have lived in homes with these older products and are still here to talk about it. I, at a young age, worked on homes every day that had these products. I remember working with my grandfather and father installing most of the products.
Don’t get me wrong, these are bad materials and I’m thankful we have become aware of them for future generations but also how to handle them.
As a professional restoration contractor, we go through regular training on proper removal and disposal of these products and have certifications to handle these products.
But don’t panic there is nothing wrong with any of this stuff if it’s not scraped, sanded or disturbed. As an example, most all the lead-based paint that was used has already been painted over, for us trained, it is called encapsulation.
Absolutely you don’t want to work with any of these products in any way without wearing breathing protection and skin covering including gloves. You will want to keep all work areas and debris tightly contained and properly disposed of. Don’t forget that dust that lands on yourself and your clothing can get transported on you when you leave or go into another part of the home.
