I wasn’t reporting for the New Sun very long until I got on the radar of marketing and public relations firms who want only one thing — a free story in the newspaper about whomever or whatever they’re selling. I spend time every day cleaning their advertising copy out of my email inbox when I could be doing real work.
These are the “Well, Duh” files.
These marketing ploys state the obvious, hence the “Well, Duh.”. Their sole purpose is creating an excuse to get free publicity for someone or some product. One of today’s entries is a Halloween news release from Ball State University.
The Centers for Disease Control recently issued its guidelines for celebrating the fall holidays and — surprise! It’s wearing masks, handwashing with soap and water, using hand sanitizer, avoiding large gatherings and practicing social distancing.
You would’ve had to live on the remote island in “Castaway” with Tom Hanks and Wilson to not know this.
The CDC guidelines prompted a Ball State associate professor to send out her own news release stating the obvious:
Families will have to celebrate Halloween with new (read: made up) traditions because COVID-19 has made all the fun traditions of trick-or-treating, costume parties, haunted house visits and hayrides go away.
Well, duh.
Have you met 2020 yet? The year that has dumped on EVERYTHING?
Our intrepid professor is reassuring with advice on how to celebrate a COVID-19 Halloween. Spend quality time together and make memories. Bake and decorate Halloween or Day of the Dead cookies together, read a Halloween story or watch “age appropriate” Halloween movies.
Well, duh.
The best one? Put your Halloween costume on and show it off in a Zoom meeting with your friends!
How very 2020!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.