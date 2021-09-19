As we traveled in Michigan last week, there seemed to be billboards everywhere for recreational marijuana as well as occasional ones for medicinal marijuana, both of which have become legal recently in Michigan.
Since it is not legal for medical nor recreational use in Indiana, I am not accustomed to marijuana ads here. But those Michigan ads reminded me of a column I wrote about eight years ago.
That column started by discussing the effects of alcohol on the brain and the theory put forth by John Ratzenberger’s character Cliff Clavin during an episode of the “Cheers” television show. In it, he explained his “Buffalo Theory” of brain function.
The idea is that a herd of buffaloes can only move as fast as the slowest buffalo. When the herd is hunted, it is the slowest and weakest ones at the back that are killed first. This natural selection is good for the herd as a whole, because the general speed and health of the whole group keeps improving by the regular killing of the weakest members.
Cliff went on to explain that in much the same way, the human brain can only operate as fast as the slowest brain cells. It is well known that excessive intake of alcohol kills brain cells. But naturally, it attacks the slowest and weakest brain cells first. In this way, regular consumption of beer eliminates the weaker brain cells, making the brain a faster and more efficient machine.
“And that,” Cliff explained to his friend Norm, “is why you always feel smarter after a few beers.”
The same sort of theory might be put forth by marijuana (cannabis) users. But those who start smoking the drug as teenagers have been shown to have an irreparable decline in I.Q., with more persistent use linked to a greater decline. So, contrary to the Buffalo Theory, marijuana may be killing off the faster, stronger cells, which may explain the behavior of some of the “stoners” I have known over the years.
The drug, like excessive alcohol, is far from being harmless, as many teens and even adults have come to believe. Marijuana can have severe toxic effects on the adolescent brain, according to researchers at Duke University.
This information is of particular concern since many U.S. states have legalized recreational cannabis and the drug is also being used for medical indications, such as pain relief and glaucoma.
The study was done in New Zealand including more than a thousand individuals born in 1972 and 1973, who were followed from birth and were seen every two years up to age 38. Their marijuana use was determined by interviews at ages 18, 21, 26, 32 and 38 years. I.Q. testing was done at age 8, 11 and 13, before the start of cannabis use, and again at age 38, after a pattern of persistent cannabis use had developed. One third of the group had never used cannabis.
After controlling for alcohol or drug dependence, socioeconomic status, and years of education, the researchers found that persistent cannabis use was associated with I.Q. decline when it was begun during the teenage years but not when begun in the adult years, after the age of 18.
Between the ages of 8 and 38 years, individuals who began using cannabis in adolescence and continued to use it for years thereafter lost an average of eight I.Q. points. In contrast, I.Q. among individuals who never used cannabis actually rose slightly.
Unfortunately, the teen-onset users who stopped using marijuana did not recover the I.Q. points they had lost.
The study supports the statement that pediatric mentors told us repeatedly in medical school. “Children are different!” They cannot be treated as if they are just small adults. The fact that their bodies and their brains are still developing makes them respond differently to treatments and to drugs.
In my opinion, marijuana should, at the very least, be treated like alcohol, with limits regarding age and amount of consumption.
It is also my opinion that, since marijuana use can impair thinking while driving, users should not be allowed to drive unless they can prove that their blood level of the drug is below an acceptable level. Since I do not know that an acceptable level has been determined, zero tolerance should be maintained until that level is known and a method has been developed for determining it easily.
