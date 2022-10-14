For many months, Jenna has had challenges with the hearing in her left ear. On the way home one night, her son, Weston, told her that perhaps she is being called to suffer in this life so that she can be a saint. There was a little pause as Jenna’s eyes started to well up with tears. “But,” he added, “in order to be a saint, you have to perform three miracles. So, for your first miracle, you can make me some dinner!” — Jenna Ott of Albion
Our grandchildren Priscilla, 6, and Oliver, 4, live in Chile. In their home they speak Spanish with their father who is Chilean and English with their mother Catherine. When I share Priscilla and Oliver stories, sometimes the conversations were in Spanish, but no matter which language, they are funny!
One day Priscilla, 6, said, “Mommy, can I have eggs?”
Catherine said, “Yes, I bought some new eggs for you.” Catherine showed her the box of eggs on the kitchen counter. Priscilla exclaimed, “Yay, yay!” and she took the eggs and started hugging them. Alarmed, Catherine said, “Priscilla, don’t do that! If you do that they are going to break!” Priscilla looked at the eggs and then looked at Catherine and said, “Mommy, none of them hatched!”
Priscilla and her younger brother Oliver attend the children’s service at their church. Their father, Diego, went with the children to the children’s service and at some point they were in prayer. When Priscilla prayed she included a prayer for Jesus. Oliver overheard her and said, “You don’t need to pray for Jesus. He can take care of himself!”
Teresa, 4, enjoys giving a treat to her grandmother’s dog, Trixie. As 4-year-olds are prone to do, Teresa cannot pronounce all of her letters correctly, especially R’s. One afternoon she announced excitedly, “Mommy, I love giving a tweat to Twixie!” — Marta Wysong (mother of Teresa) of rural Wawaka
