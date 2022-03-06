KENDALLVILLE — A fatal crash in DeKalb County topped this week’s most-read list on kpcnews.com.
DeKalb County emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle accident late Feb. 27, which left a passenger of a vehicle dead and two others injured.
Officers with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department responded to the crash at 9:34 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of C.R. 11A and C.R. 56. Once on scene, it was determined that Alisha Brown, 29, of Butler, was traveling eastbound on C.R. 56, approaching the left-hand curve changing to C.R. 11A at a high rate of speed.
A release from the sheriff’s office said it appeared that Brown’s 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix drifted off the south side of the roadway while trying to navigate the curve. Brown then over-corrected and lost control of the vehicle, crossing the centerline, striking a 2017 Honda CRV driven by Angela Kinder, 53, of Huntertown.
Daniel Stahlhut, 27, of Fort Wayne, a passenger in Brown’s vehicle, was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The story was viewed more than 6,000 last week to top this week’s list.
Here’s a look at the Top 10 most-read items on kpcnews.com from Feb. 24 through March 2:
1) Crash claims life of Fort Wayne man — 6,317 pageviews
2) Roots and Rocks Mercantile opens on Public Square — 3,318 pageviews
3) Man arrested for possession of child porn — 2,931 pageviews
4) Albion getting new retail outlet — 2,016 pageviews
5) Auburn sisters help launch Sibling Cities — 1,496 pageviews
6) Woman sentenced for sexual battery — 1,387 pageviews
7) Tonya Lonsbury leaves for the Appalachian Trail — 1,211 pageviews
8) Local man wins $1 million from Publisher’s Clearing House — 1,126 pageviews (33,577 total)
9) Work starts on Culver’s site — 995 pageviews
10) Antiseizure treatment explored in comatose cardiac arrest survivors (wire) — 918 pageviews
Over on the KPC News Facebook page, posts about a new K-9 officer in training in Kendallville, the fatal car crash in DeKalb and a feature about a new sibling cities program were the top posts of the week:
March 2: (Shared from The News Sun) No offense to any other law enforcement officers in northeast Indiana, but Kendallville’s newest addition to the force is arguably the cutest in the profession — 7,408 people reached, 290 reactions, 16 shares, two comments
Feb. 28: (Shared from The Star) A Fort Wayne man lost his life Sunday night after the car he was riding in collided with a second vehicle on C.R. 11A in DeKalb County. The drivers of both vehicles also sustained injuries — 7,233 people reached, 46 reactions, 12 shares, 12 comments
Feb. 26: (Shared from The Star) Bloomington, Indiana and Palto Alto, California become nations first Sibling Cities, home to two Auburn natives — 6,326 people reached, 33 reactions, five shares, two comments
On the individual Facebook pages, a story about an Angola native setting off the Appalachian Trail, the fatal crash and Kendallville’s new K-9 were the top posts of the week:
March 2: (The Herald Republican) Angola native setting off on a big adventure — 2,246 people reached, 64 reactions, six shares, nine comments
Feb. 28: (The Star) One vehicle split in half due to a Sunday evening crash on C.R. 11A in DeKalb County — 8,325 people reached, 126 reactions, 33 shares, 29 comments
March 2: (The News Sun) A breeder saw the story about the unexpected death of Sgt. John Dixon’s K-9 partner, Knight, and decided to donate an 8-week-old Golden Retriever to Dixon and Kendallville Police. The female puppy is already on the job at East Noble Schools and will eventually be trained to do drug sniffing and tracking — 9,017 people reached, 400 reactions, 20 shares, 12 comments
