Q. There is a tight “dual valley” area on my roof between a gable section and the main roof. Squirrels seem to think it’s the perfect spot to build a nest. I’ve had to clear out nests twice now, and I’m growing weary of it. Without being able to see the spot, do you have any general suggestions on what kind of system or materials I might use to keep those pesky rodents from rebuilding yet again, especially when they have plenty of tall trees to site their home? — Richard of Maryland
A. Squirrels can be pesky rodents that are difficult to control and left unattended can cause damage to roofs and wood eaves and overhangs.
The best place to start is to make sure it is not easy for them to get on your roof. Trim back any hanging tree limbs or shrubs at least 6 feet back. That will provide access onto your home. Sometimes even a trellis or arbor can provide an access point onto your home.
They can follow utility lines close to or onto your home and the utility companies do have a wire cover that deters squirrels from following them.
Make sure that there are no food opportunities. Bird feeders and hummingbird feeders can be very attractive for rodents.
Remedies range from putting a fake owl or other predator for squirrels on your roof or along fence top or deck railing that might be their access point.
Rodents like squirrels also don’t like aluminum foil or anything shiny; ball up some foil and stick it in the area of their nest building to discourage them.
Cayenne pepper, pepper flakes and garlic pepper they will avoid along with peppermint oil that can be sprayed on the area where they like to build their nest.
I have read that by planting peppermint plants around the perimeter of your house, especially in the area where they are gaining access, can also discourage them.
If you have squirrel problems be sure your chimney is covered with a wire mesh and any vents into the attic are covered. It they get into your attic or crawl space that can be a real problem.
