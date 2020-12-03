There’s a blemish — just there — where Grandpa once set his steaming hot cup of coffee and somehow scarred the table. It’s a sturdy wooden table worn with the passage of time and memories reflective of the many marks and nicks all around. That one is from a puzzle piece. One of the aunts or uncles always gives Grandma a puzzle for Christmas and then we all spend the weekend working on it in groups of three, sometimes four people at a time. It happens so organically that it’s almost like that tradition has been in motion since Moses wore short pants.
We would pack into the family grocery getter with gifts and food piled to the ceiling, and if I could help it, I would bring along all my worldly possessions which were comprised primarily of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and He-Man figures. Don’t get angry with me just because you are jealous. Of course, if it helps to ease your tension because I had awesome toys and you had Lincoln logs ...
The station wagon became so packed that we would be forced to ride all the closer to the back of the car, facing the people behind us, who would intermittently mock our obvious child abuse of a vehicle packed so tight our cheeks were against the rear pane of the glass window. We were told by our loving father not to worry, for those kinds of riding conditions built character.
We pulled into Grandma’s house nearly three days later — or what felt like 72 hours, as Pops would take the back roads to point out all the memories of his childhood, each year, and every single trip to Grandma’s.
The family would trickle in little by little, which would populate more food for the table and brightly wrapped boxes and bows for underneath the same tree that she has put up since ... I’m gonna go with Moses wearing the short pants. In fact, she may have knitted those very pants for him.
I rocked comfortably in a God-awful green rocker-recliner from the early 1970s which had all but lost its slip resistance to reclining. So, one could go from sitting straight up to practically laying on the floor with a slight twitch from your vertebrate.
I would peek my head out from the living room taking a slight break from my annual “Back to the Future” marathon to see which family members had just arrived and if there were any more ginger crinkles for me to secretly consume hidden away in the freezer inside a vintage orange Tupperware canister. Today, that canister is in my freezer and it never takes long before the ginger crinkles made freshly the day before seem to disappear without a trace like a bad ‘80s MacGuyver episode.
My Grinch-like mind would have to create new excuses to enter into the kitchen like Indiana Jones, but overpopulated with aunts, mothers and grandmothers (instead of aborigines) hustling corn and bustling turkey to and from that blessed dining room table which minute-by-minute soon became covered with warm dishes, crockpots and cheese platters.
Grandma would pull out this large cherry wood box with the utmost care holding it closely to her body as if it were an infant gently wrapped in swaddling clothes. She would then softly open the lid revealing the most beautiful flatware and begin polishing each silver piece before setting the table with style and then some. She would become distracted with place setting and silver polishing which provided the perfect opportunity for me to sneak a stack or two of sliced cheese amidst a handful of frozen ginger crinkles fully believing that this time I had gotten away without being noticed. That was until she would murmur under her breath just loud enough for me to hear, “Gonna spoil your Thanksgiving dinner.” Somehow, the murmuring was also loud enough for Mother to hear and was thus prompted by “the look” to return everything.
We were all summoned to the dining room for a perfect feast directly after Aunt Bethany was asked to say Grace. She would lovingly remind us that Grace passed away 30 years ago.
It was a beautiful arrangement of love and care in the form of food and conversation. I can still see that terrible, reusable, overused, vinyl table cloth on the adult table, covered with sweet potatoes, sweet corn, green bean casserole — come to think of it, it would probably be easier for me to mention what food wasn’t on the table. Grandma lived through the depression, so we were fortunate to have fresh turkey as opposed to one that had been thawed in several Parkay butter dishes from the early 1930s served with a side of pigs-in-a-blanket and bunny salads out of bread bags and reused Ziplocks patched together with scotch tape like an end-of-the-world prepper from one of those TV shows..
Conversation slowly crept in as the feasting subsided and gave way to Grandma trading entree plates for dessert plates and napkins which would signal to anyone wanting more to clench hard to their forks as the aunts would soon be making the rounds to clear away the clutter. The cousins and I would play guessing games and bet blocks of cheese on how many trips back and forth to the kitchen Grandma would need to make that year before she actually sat back down. I was clever with words so I had several blocks of cheese with which to enjoy my apple pie. No one made it like Grandma.
After several belt adjustments, Pops and the uncles would adjourn to the living room, kill my marathon and turn on the game. I couldn’t tell you which bowl they watched, but I can say that after a few years, one of the uncles eventually gave up wearing pants to Thanksgiving dinner and would show up in his gym shorts.
All us kids could do is wait, but we did so with great anticipation. Don’t get me wrong here. There was a time when we all offered to help wash dishes in the kitchen, but they thought it best for us to stay out of the kitchen because stuff got broken when we helped. We then offered to help clear the table, but they eventually thought it best for us to refrain from clearing because stuff got broken.
And there we would sit with all the grace and patience of a lion waiting to pounce on its dinner. We waited and laughed and beat on each other. We waited and laughed and told stories — that was until the last plate had been washed, and the last drip of coffee had been sipped. Grandma would waltz into the living room and ask if we should open some presents. It was the question we had been waiting for all year long.
It was finally here. For us kids, the season had begun. Someone would hand Grandma a sizable box. We all knew what it was and that it would probably have about 1,000 pieces, but we never knew what the picture would be until she opened it and spent the next few days putting the pieces into place alongside various family members with a piano being played in the background and sounds from an incredible movie franchise on the screen.
You won’t believe me when I tell you this, but that dent right there on the table is from a puzzle piece. I began telling you about that earlier, but seemed to have gotten off track. You could always tell when temperatures would begin to rise regarding that year’s puzzle. They would stretch, or sigh loudly, or begin talking to themselves, or get up for a cup of cocoa, or go take a shower. To this day I am unsure as to what Grandma was doing, or why she had a hammer on the table, but one of my uncles had just about enough. I heard a loud sigh as he stretched his hand towards the hammer and smashed a puzzle piece into place. The cousins froze for we were sure that one of us had done something wrong. We looked at each other in sheer amazement. None of the adults said a thing but just kept on with the puzzle. That dog playing in the field on the puzzle never looked quite right after that.
Joyce and I now have that very table in our dining room, and with it all the memories of my childhood Thanksgiving Day gatherings at Grandma’s. I would imagine that you must have a special piece or two of furniture in your own home that carries with it a handful of stories. I hope that someday soon, if you haven’t already ... you too will laugh and have an opportunity to share with others some of those fond memories, but then again ... that’s just my humble opinion.
