KENDALLVILLE — A multi-agency sweep of Noble County that led to the arrest of 13 people on active warrants was the most-read story of the week on kpcnews.com.
The Noble County Sheriff’s Department organized a multi-agency warrants sweep on April 14, which resulted in 13 people being arrested as of 4 p.m.
The sheriff’s department had the assistance of Avilla, Ligonier, Kendallville and Wolcottville police during Wednesday’s operation, as well as the Noble County Department of Child Services and the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
The sweep concentrated on recent sex offender warrants, but the list also included those charged with property crimes, non-support of a dependent charges and drug offenses.
Here’s the Top 10 most-read stories from April 15-21:
1) Spring cleaning: Noble County warrant sweep leads to 13 arrests — 6,658 pageviews
2) Steel Dynamics plans expansion — 3,535 pageviews
3) Toddler dies in incident — 2,748 pageviews
4) Area pair arrested after chase — 2,064 pageviews
5) Man facing Level 2 felony meth dealing charge — 1,762 pageviews
6) Choose love over hatred, anger or fear (letter to the editor) — 1,370 pageviews
7) Albion woman charged with striking child — 1,215 pageviews
8) May-be later: Kendallville May festivals called off — 986 pageviews
9) Liv It Up block party to help DeKalb student — 806 pageviews
10) PH handles emotional opener at Parkview — 652 pageviews
Over on the KPC News Facebook page, posts about an accidental death of a toddler, Noble County’s warrant sweep and breaking news about the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial were the top posts of the week:
April 20: (Shared from the News Sun) Sad news out of LaGrange County today — 6,033 people reached, 167 reactions, 43 shares, 33 comments
April 15: (Shared from the News Sun) Staffing issues at local police agencies make it difficult to devote a lot of time to looking for people with warrants on a day-to-day basis. But on Wednesday, numerous officers around Noble County banded together to make a concerted sweep — 5,975 people reached, 147 reactions, 37 shares, 24 comments
April 20: BREAKING — Jury finds former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all three counts in the trial over the death of George Floyd — 4,180 people reached, 51 reactions, four shares, 28 comments
On the individual newspaper pages, a new farmers market partnership in Steuben County, monster trucks arriving in Butler and a toddler death
April 16: (The Herald Republican) The partnership provides the market with liability insurance and now has the market promoted as one more of the downtown’s offerings — 1,112 people reached, 22 reactions, two shares, one comment
April 16: (The Star) Monster truck museum grateful for response — 568 people reached, 109 reactions, 18 shares, seven comments
April 20: (The News Sun) A toddler slipped out of the house and got behind the front wheel of a pickup, leading to the driving accidentally backing over him — 6,804 people reached, 281 reactions, 55 shares, 46 comments
