KENDALLVILLE — The sentencing of a Michigan woman who left her children in a sweltering care in June 2020 topped reader views this week on kpcnews.com.
Sallie M. Wireman, 24, pleaded guilty to two Level 6 felony charges of neglect of a dependent and misdemeanor theft.
She was arrested June 18 after Angola Police Officer Evan Howe rescued the children by breaking out the driver’s side front window of the vehicle, say court documents. The vehicle allegedly registered 128 degrees on its interior with the outside temperature around 90. Police were contacted by concerned citizens who saw the two boys, ages 2 and 3, crying inside the locked van.
Monday, Judge William Fee accepted a plea agreement, sentencing Wireman to two years for each count of neglect, with one year of each suspended. After serving two years, Wireman will be on probation for two years. The sentence for the theft count, 180 days, will run concurrently to the other terms. Wireman received two days credit for time already served.
The story of Wireman’s arrest back in June is the most-read story of all time on kpcnews.com, with more than 66,000 pageviews.
Here’s the rest of this week’s Top 10 between Dec. 31 and Jan. 6:
1) Woman who left children in hot vehicle sentenced — 4,008 pageviews
2) Youths were being pulled off of swim platform when one disappeared then drowned — 2,746 pageviews
3) New device to help combat drug-impaired driving — 1,448 pageviews
4) Joshua Clifford (obituary) — 1,371 pageviews
5) Banks polling constituents about blocking certification of 2020 election results — 1,235 pageviews
6) New COVID-19 limits taking effect through Jan. 3 — 940 pageviews
7) Crash into tree kills Auburn man — 673 pageviews
8) Carotidynia could be causing neck pain — 671 pageviews
9) Noble County Jail virus situation causes limits — 635 pageviews
10) Crash injures two Ashley men — 597 pageviews
Over on the KPC News Facebook page, this week’s turbulent news cycle created several popular posts that readers were interacting with:
Jan. 2: Indiana Sen. Mike Braun joined a joint statement with 10 other Republican senators indicating they will contest the 2020 president election results — 7,343 people reached, 468 reactions, 29 shares, 224 comments
Jan. 4: After dipping his toe into the pool of public opinion last week about whether he should contest certification of the 2020 election results, northeast Indiana Rep, Jim Banks announced he’ll join more than 50 other Republicans in the House doing so — 5,584 people reached, 262 reactions, eight shares, 232 comments
Jan. 4: (Shared from The Herald Republican) A Michigan mother was sentenced today for leaving her children in a 128-degree van — 4,468 people reached, seven reactions, three shares, 11 comments
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages the hot van sentencing and a shoutout to LaGrange County making national headlines were some of the top posts of the week:
Jan. 4: (The Herald Republican) A Michigan mother was sentenced today for leaving her children in a 128-degree van — 5,152 people reached, 21 reactions, seven shares, 12 comments
Jan. 4: (The News Sun) More than a week ago we reported LaGrange County had been cleaning up its local code, including repealing its “anti-hippie” ordinance. The AP picked up the story and now LaGrange County is making national news, including a brief on national radio this morning — 3,827 people reached, 47 reactions, 16 shares, 20 comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.