“Everyone is going through something.” — Kevin Love
The other night on the 2020 ESPY Awards, they told the story of NBA Cleveland Cavalier star Kevin Love who had a panic attack during a game in 2017.
It was significant in that he was suffering from anxiety and needed immediate medical attention. We, as fans, look at NBA players, or athletes in any sport who are at the top of their game as being like Superman — indestructible.
Love’s quote, “Everyone is going through something,” has become a platform for mental health for all. Life is tough. Junior high is tough. The first year away from home in college is tough. The loss of a loved one is tough. Anyone who has been bullied has it tough. Anyone having smoking, drinking, or any other type of addiction has it tough. It is tough to provide for a family on a limited income. Even driving on a freeway to work every day can be tough.
Years ago, mental health wasn’t talked about very much. There was seldom a diagnosis, and there were not a lot of treatment options available.
The good news is that in 2020 help is available and we need it because like the quote says, “Everyone is going through something.”
As a society we need to have compassion for others and we need to care. As a friend it is good to listen, not judge, and encourage the person struggling with life to seek help.
Hopefully everyone will live a long, healthy and happy life, but each of us will be challenged at different times in our life. Many of these challenges others have also faced. It is comforting to know that there are professionals out there who can guide us through those hard times and it is important to reach out to them in your time of need.
