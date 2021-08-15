”For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith — and this is not from yourselves, it is a gift of God, not by works, so that no one can boast.” (Ephesians 2:8-9)
How often I have prayed and asked for my prayers to be answered so very quickly. I feel rather ashamed of myself that I am so demanding of my Father. He certainly has been very patient with me over my many years.
I think about all the experiences I have had and truly some of them were pretty horrendous to happen to a young child. As the years went by, the “hills and valleys,” of life’s situations formed me to be the person I am today. Now that person is covered with “scars of sorrow,” but also overwhelming covered with, “Glistening” dewdrops falling from Heaven, “making my soul shine,” that wipes off all the “dirt and dusty” old memories and pain.
When I was concerned about certain incidents in my life, my “pace of life,” was sometimes up and down, like a car going slowly up a hill and then down so fast, taking my breath away.
I thank God, every time I pray, for all the wonderful people that have entered my life, some for a brief, “split second,” others, stayed awhile and then just gradually drifted on, and then those who “stuck” right with me, through it all, and are still with me, loving me and me loving them. How blessed am I!
So often, we are so quick to want to grow up, to figure out what we want to do with our lives, that we just do not take the time to slow down and talk to our Father about what He has planned for us. Then again, when we are young, we have a tendency to “know it all.” At least, I did, for a while.
So let’s think for a bit, here, and see if we cannot try to get into the pace of life that our Father has planned for us, let us try and find the grace He is giving to us.
We go through some hard times in life and that is when the grace that our Father has given to us can be felt within our soul if we will only allow that love He has for us to seep into every part of our being.
Think how refreshing it would be never to get upset with anyone again; how refreshing to walk out among kindred spirits of the love of our Father, speaking to those we meet, maybe bowing our head a little, if we are still wearing a mask.
Oh, if we could only feel that grace of love that our Father gives to us. If we could embrace that grace, we no longer would talk poorly about anyone; no longer look at the color of others’ skin; no longer demand “every little we thing” we think is important, demanding to be heard; instead we would be loving, kind, forgiving and nurturing. The good we could spread is amazing if we would just follow our Father’s lead and “Love Him first ... then love your neighbor as you love yourself.”
Our Father gave us grace, sinners, that we all are, to cleanse us from eternal death. Jesus died for our sins so that we could live, eternally. Why cannot we live as our Father calls us to live, with love in our hearts for all?
Many years ago, when karaoke was popular, I used to go into bars and sing “Amazing Grace,” and then tell the story of John Newton, during the break, when only music was playing. (John Newton was a slave trader, called by God, and became an Anglican priest.) My Mama and son were with me, one night, and my Mama was a bit different than me. That night two people came up to me, both cancer patients, and talked to me after I finished my song and my Mama heard what they said to me. The very next day something remarkable happened. I had never seen my Mama pray, however, I did something for her and our Father gave her a “minor miracle.” As I helped her into our van and walked around to get in on my side, I saw her head was bowed and she was praying. She asked me, “What just happened in there?” I told her, “Our Father just happened in there!” So from her hearing the people speak to me as they did, the night before, and these experiences, I feel my Mama is truly in Heaven. She passed not too many months after that.
That is God’s grace, I was there when my Mama felt God’s amazing grace surround us all, believer or nonbeliever. I never knew for sure if Mama had faith ... I did that night and it was confirmed the next day. Our Father knows what is in our hearts.
Be patient and loving to all you meet ... you never know when you might be walking in God’s grace at His pace and someone may just need you to encourage them and be there for them, the moment ... they realize ... Yes, our Father is real and He loves us!
For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them.” (Ephesians 2:10)
Look up the words to “Amazing Grace,” you just might then realize how amazing our Father is and “start walking at His Pace and in His Grace, He sends to you.”
When we’ve been there ten thousand years,
Bright shining as the sun,
We’ve no less days to sing God’s praise
Than when we first begun.
“Amazing Grace” by John Newton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.