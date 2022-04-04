Welcome to this year's edition of the Steve's Dead Mom column.
This is the seventh iteration of the column, marking my mom's death on March 12, 2015. My mom died at age 57 of lung cancer brought on by a lifetime of smoking. She forfeited about one-third of her life expectancy to cigarettes.
As I noted last year, the COVID-19 pandemic gave many thousands more Hoosiers the unenviable experience of watching a family member in the hospital for respiratory distress. I suspect the people with severe COVID-19 and at end-of-life suffered a very similar fate to that of my mom.
Breathing is an automatic, natural part of your daily life, one that you don't really ever think about until you have a problem doing it. For normal people, that usually only happens when you've just finished some strenuous exercise or you're fighting off a bug and are dealing with a cough and chest congestion.
For those who have their lungs trashed by smoking, that struggle becomes greater and greater each year until such a point the lungs are so battered that they simply fail. And when your lungs fail, game over.
My mom died in pitiable fashion in the hospital, struggling for air even with a machine pumping oxygen directly into her lungs. After we, as a family, made the decision to take her off the breathing machine while she was in a drug-induced state of unconsciousness, her lungs eventually stopped and she died. Ingloriously.
She surrendered more than 25 years of expected life. Never got a chance to retire. Never met her first grandchild.
Each year, I debate the route that I want to take with this column, although in the past few years I've found that I like using it as a jumping off point for talking about smoking and tobacco policy.
Two years ago, I applauded Indiana Sen. Todd Young, who, against odds and my cynicism that Congress could accomplish anything, actually helped push forward a successful effort to raise the national smoking age to 21.
A year ago, I blasted the Indiana General Assembly. Advocacy groups have pushing lawmakers to raise the cigarette tax in an effort to cut down Indiana's dismal smoking rate of close to 20%, as there's a clear and undeniable correlation nationally between higher cigarette taxes and lower smoking rates.
The suggestion was to go from the pitiful $1 per pack to at least $2. Last year, lawmakers took a half-rear, half step and looked at $1.50, then ultimately rolled over and opted to do nothing, leaving Indiana in the smoke with the other worst-smoking states that can mostly adequately and pejoratively be described as hillbilly states.
This year, cigarette taxes weren't even a topic of discussion because lawmakers had a full slate of imaginary problems to deal with like transgender girls in K-12 sports (of which there are zero statewide), goofball delusions that schools and teachers are secretly Communist recruiters and giving Indiana's trademark middle finger of the South directly to law enforcement by passing a handgun permit repeal over the loud protestations of police around the state.
But hey, lawmakers did tackle at least one smoking-related topic this year — lowering taxes on vapes.
Yeah, you read that right.
Lawmakers took the tax on closed-system vaping systems like Juul from 25% down to 15%.
"But Steve, vaping is a safer alternative to smoking and for people smoking cigarettes it's a way for them to start trying to quit, so it should be cheaper!"
Sure, yes. That's all fine and good and idealistic and naive. Also, the cut to vaping products actually made the tax proportionally lower for vapes as compared to the tax per unit price on tobacco.
But, out of the ideals and into reality, we know from about four years back, vaping has become a HUGE problem for youth, as schools — even at the middle school level — frequently find themselves busting teenagers with vape devices.
Vapes contain nicotine, the extremely addictive substance found in traditional tobacco. And while vaping can help a tobacco smoker potentially transition off smoking by giving them a nicotine dose in a safer fashion as they try to quit, it has also commonly become the new route by which to get kids addicted to nicotine.
And, what ends up happening in at least some cases is a reverse pipeline — non-smoking kids get started vaping, get addicted and go on to become traditional smokers.
So, despite the knowledge that higher taxes on smoking products reduce their use, the Indiana General Assembly geniuses have not just opted to do nothing as they usually do, they've gone one step worse and made it cheaper to get addicted to nicotine.
Vaping, smoking, chewing are all stupid, addictive habits that will negatively impact your health long-term, not to mention burden your wallet. Especially in this day and age when everyone is whining about gas prices and inflation, it would seem like dropping tobacco as an expense would be a no-brainer.
That being said, I know it's not that easy.
I fully understand and acknowledge every year that tobacco is an addiction, and, like meth or heroin or severe alcoholism, quitting is not as simple as saying you want to quit. It's a process, and a difficult one.
My mom never could quit (she didn't try particularly hard, either, but that's besides the point) and she ended up dead at 57 with black lungs overrun by aggressive tumors.
Quitting is hard, but any of you out there reading this who still smoke or vape or chew or whatever, you'll always have my support in your efforts to try.
I wish Indiana's lawmakers would take an active role in trying to help, too, instead of making the problem worse, but I'd have better luck teaching my dog to play grandmaster level chess, it seems.
Indiana can connect you to resources at quitnowindiana.com or via phone at (800)-QUIT-NOW. Or, of course, visit any doctor who will be glad to help you get off smoking.
Don't surrender your life to nicotine.
Life is worth living and your family, friends and I would all prefer you continue living it.
