This Mother’s Day turns out to be my first without a living mother.
Mom died in December, the day after what would have been her 72nd wedding anniversary.
When my father died in 2000, I shared my thoughts with you in this newspaper column. This time, there was not much to write about.
At my father’s wake, a long line wrapped around the funeral home in Kendallville as people filed in to share memories of Dad, who was a popular hometown guy.
I found that experience inspiring and comforting.
This time there was nothing except hugging my sister in the parking lot of the nursing home where Mom had passed away a few minutes earlier.
And yet, the lack of a funeral is only one of the experiences we missed because of COVID-19 and the ravages of dementia.
One year ago, we marked Mother’s Day by speaking to Mom through the window of her room at the nursing home, because we couldn’t go inside.
By summer, health restrictions relaxed enough to permit outdoor visits, but we sat across a table, the required 6 feet apart, and couldn’t touch her.
The last time we saw her, we sat safely separated in an indoor hallway of the nursing home. By this time, Mom couldn’t stay awake through our brief visit, but we continued to speak with her, hoping she heard, anyway.
I hadn’t physically touched Mom since the spring of 2020, when she first needed to enter a nursing home. Within days, everything locked down for the pandemic.
It’s good that we usually don’t know it’s the last time we’re going to be able to hug someone, because it would be unbearable to let go.
Both of my parents remained in their hometown of Kendallville and looked after their own mothers in their elder years. I moved all of 15 miles away, which was close enough to stop by home at least once a week.
Staying home is a trade-off that gives you a closer relationship with Mom and Dad, but you also might have to witness their gradual decline in close detail.
I know from experience that eventually you can stop thinking about the last time you saw a loved one, when he or she may have been slipping away, and your memories will refocus on all the good times.
Sorting through Mom’s memorabilia is bringing back my perspective and even revealing a Mom I never knew. Stashed away in boxes, unseen for decades, were photos of her as a little girl, then as a teenager and as a young woman during her courtship by Dad.
We learned from a well preserved memento that she played the leading female role in the Kendallville High School play for 1945, something she never mentioned in the 69 years I knew her.
Everyone remembers Mom as soft-spoken, sweet and kind. If the meek are supposed to inherit the Earth, Mom should have had a 50-acre estate.
She spent her 40-year working career as an efficient bookkeeper for the Kendallville and East Noble school systems. During all of my elementary years, her desk was in the superintendent’s office just down the hall. I learned quickly that misbehaving in school is a bad idea when your mother can be at the principal’s office in 10 seconds.
Along with her dampening effect on any thoughts of mischief, I can thank Mom for my tendency to avoid conflict at all costs.
As I look back on my childhood, Dad was in charge of fun. Mom quietly took responsibility for holding everything together. I didn’t appreciate that enough at the time.
Too many people — far more than usual — experienced losing a parent in 2020. Mom did not count among the victims of COVID-19, and that was some measure of comfort.
Mom lived to celebrate her 93rd birthday last fall, and in my book, that’s a fair shake out of life.
Parents can become frustrating and stubborn when they reach 90, but I decided there was no point in being upset with Mom. If she’d lived that long, she was entitled to eat and do whatever she wanted, wise choices or not.
Appreciate your mom today. Hug her as if it’s the last time, and may you have many more Mother’s Days to do it again.
