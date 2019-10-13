Q. My husband and I would like to remodel our basement to get some much-needed recreation space. We live in town and love our house and neighborhood. We have adequate first floor space and our bedrooms are adequate for us and our two kids but now that they are teenagers we need extra recreation space. The problems with our basement are that it is older, musty, moist and has a web of wires and ducts running throughout. One contractor that we talked with priced basically framing walls and installing a dropped ceiling around everything. Another design build contractor that we had visit brought up a whole different project and, of course, it’s priced at almost four times the other estimate. He had interior drain piping cut into the perimeter floors with a sump pump, reducing the duct work to maximize ceiling heights, sound deadening insulation and moisture barrier. Do you think this is all necessary? — Joyce in Kendallville
A. When doing a basement remodel, there are several important things to consider. If not thought about beforehand, these things can have huge negative consequences down the road. I really don’t know all the particulars of your home but there are some assumptions I’m going to make. If you live in a 40-year or older home, moisture protection is probably nonexistent. To make sure a dry space does not have water problems or a musty smell moisture protection is critical.
Also, most basements contain all the noise makers of a house such as furnace, sump pumps, water softeners and probably washer and dryers. These all want to have sound protection, or your new recreation room will be noisy at best.
The concrete walls should be sealed and vapor barrier installed to make for a comfortable air quality. Short ceilings and drops covering ducts across the basement say remodeled basement. Typically, steel or wood beams that hold up the floor joists and other things probably need to be dealt with.
