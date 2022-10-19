Prep Boys Soccer All-Northeast 8 Teams revealed
The Northeast 8 Conference recently announced the All-Conference Boys Soccer teams.
For DeKalb, five players were named to first teams. Senior Carric Joachim and sophomore Imanol Hernandez made the 1st Team Forwards. Senior Nate Fillenwarth was named to the 1st Team Midfielders. Freshman Asher Hallam made 1st Team Defenders and senior Korbin Gillian made 1st Team Goalies.
Honorable mentions for the Barons were senior Carter Newman for midfielders and seniors Nick Roberts and Grant Houser for defenders.
For East Noble, senior Junior Pita made 2nd Team Forwards and senior Trevor Ball made 2nd Team Defenders.
Honorable mentions for the Knights were sophomore Logan Straessle for forwards and freshman Peyton Straessle for midfielders.
Prep Cross Country Academic All-State honorees announced
The Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches have recently announced its 2022 Academic All-State teams.
On the boys’ side, DeKalb’s Gabe Barton and Timothy O’Keefe, Lakewood Park Christian’s Caden Osborn and Jackson VandeVelde, Angola junior Sam Yarnelle, Lakeland senior Zeke Wachtman and West Noble senior Grant Flora were named Academic All-State.
Honorably mentioned to the Academic All-State team were DeKalb’s Will Haupert, Matthias Hefty and Braylon Meyer; and Lakewood Park’s Braeson Kruse and Titus Shively
On the girls’ side, Prairie Heights senior Caylee James and DeKalb junior Olivia Woodcox were named Academic All-State. Honorably mentioned were East Noble senior Rachel Becker and Lakewood Park Christian senior Victoria Gloyd.
